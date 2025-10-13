Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Rajasthan: When will tara and moonrise today in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ajmer? Shubh mahurat and more

LIVE TV
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is observed on Monday, October 13, with mothers fasting and offering prayers to Ahoi Mata for the well-being and longevity of their children. In Rajasthan, the star (tara) rise time is observed as per local panchang, while the moonrise time varies across cities. For Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pushkar, and Ajmer, these timings help devotees know the exact moment to break the fast. The puja muhurat is considered auspicious for performing rituals, ensuring proper adherence to tradition. Observing these timings is believed to enhance the blessings of Ahoi Mata.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 14:49:54 IST

Ahoi Ashtami, observed on October 13, 2025, is a significant Hindu festival where mothers fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their children. This vrat is similar to Karva Chauth but focuses on Ahoi Mata, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. The day involves fasting from sunrise and breaking the fast only after sighting the evening stars (tara) or the moon. The rituals include puja during an auspicious muhurat, star sighting, and breaking the vrata on time with prayers.​

Tara (Star) Rise Time in Rajasthan Cities

Star rise or tara nikalne ka samay is crucial for ending the fast on Ahoi Ashtami. In Rajasthan, star sightings vary slightly by city:

City                     Star Rise Time (Approx.)

Jaipur                                6:24 PM

Udaipur                            6:25 PM

Jaisalmer                          6:26 PM

Bikaner                            6:24 PM

Jodhpur                           6:24 PM

Pushkar                           6:24 PM

Ajmer                              6:24 PM

The tara rise time across these cities hovers around 6:24 to 6:26 PM IST.​

Moonrise Time in Rajasthan

The moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami is later in the night and less commonly used for breaking the fast. In Rajasthan cities, the moon is expected to rise around 11:18 PM to 11:20 PM IST. While some devotees prefer to break the fast after moonrise, most follow the tradition of ending it after tara sighting.​

Shubh Muhurat for Ahoi Ashtami Puja

The auspicious muhurat for Ahoi Mata puja and tara arghya on October 13, 2025, in Rajasthan is between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM IST. During this time, devotees perform the puja, offer prayers, and await tara sighting to break the fast. The Ashtami Tithi starts at 12:24 PM on October 13 and lasts until 11:09 AM on October 14, allowing ample time for the vrat and rituals.​

Rituals and Observance

Mothers rise early, keep a nirjala (waterless) fast, and in the evening, they perform the puja by drawing the Ahoi Mata image on the wall, lighting diyas, and offering water and sweets to the Goddess. After the star appears, water is offered to the tara (star), and then the fast is formally broken. The vrat katha recounts the legend of Ahoi Mata and emphasizes maternal devotion and child welfare.​

For residents of Rajasthan, observing the star rise time around 6:24 PM on October 13 is essential to know the proper time to break the fast. The moonrise at night is secondary but significant in some regions. Following the shubh muhurat for puja enhances the spiritual significance of the festival. Devotees should confirm timings by local panchangs due to slight atmospheric variations.

The tara rise, star rise, moonrise, and puja muhurat timings provided are approximate and may vary slightly depending on your exact location. Devotees are advised to consult local panchang or astrologers for precise timings before performing rituals. This information is for general guidance and cultural reference only.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 2:49 PM IST
Tags: Ahoi AshtamiAhoi Ashtami 2025 RajasthanAhoi Ashtami puja muhurat RajasthanJaipur star rise timemoonrise time Rajasthanpuja muhurattara nikalne ka samay Jaipur

