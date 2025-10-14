Dhanteras 2025: Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Best Time to Buy Gold & Silver

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) is the official beginning of the Hindu festival Diwali in India. It is considered an auspicious day to perform puja of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari in the Hindu lunar calendar for blessings of wealth, prosperity, and health to your home. On Dhanteras, the act of purchasing gold, silver, new utensil, gadgets, and other items that are believed to bestow prosperity for the year is also a favorable act.

City-Wise Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja

According to Drik Panchang, the ideal time for Dhanteras puja in major cities is generally between 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM. Here are some specific timings for popular cities:

City wise Puja Muhurat

New Delhi 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM Mumbai 7:49 PM to 8:41 PM Kolkata 6:41 PM to 7:38 PM Chennai 7:28 PM to 8:15 PM Bengaluru 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM Pune 7:46 PM to 8:38 PM Ahmedabad 7:44 PM to 8:41 PM Jaipur 7:24 PM to 8:26 PM Hyderabad 7:29 PM to 8:20 PM Gurgaon 7:17 PM to 8:20 PM

Best Time to Buy Gold & Silver

On Dhanteras in the year 2025, your most auspicious time to purchase gold and silver, will be during the Amrit Kaal which begins at 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025 to 6:26 AM on October 19. Buying gold and silver during muhurat is energizing, joy, purity, and purity, and all for the good luck of prosperity and abundance for the whole year.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

For Dhanteras Puja involves cleaning and decorating the home with diyas and rangoli, and to offer fresh flowers in the evening when the puja is to be conducted during the puja muhurat.

The families pray to Goddess Lakshmi for the wealth and Lord Kubera for riches.

The families light diyas and incense sticks.

Families place silver or gold coins or new utensils or sweets before the deities.

Families recite the Dhanteras or Lakshmi stotra or the Kubera Mano to seek blessings.

At last, the prasad and sweets are given to family, friends, and neighbors.

Significance of Dhanteras

The spirit of prosperity and wellness represented by Dhanteras is also reflected in the invocation of Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, who bestows blessings of health. Dhanteras also is a reminder for devotees to be fiscally healthy and create wellness from benevolent actions and devotion to create abundance.

The auspicious timings and sacred rituals in the preparation of Dhanteras 2025 will be ‘enriched’ with blessings of wealth, robust health, and happiness to all who aim to bring thought into the celebration of Dhanteras.

Disclaimer: Puja and shopping muhurats vary slightly by locales and panchangs; verify with local astrologers or authorities for precise timings.​