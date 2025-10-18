Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras is the first festival during Diwali on the 13th lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in Kartik. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. On this auspicious day, we pray to Lord Dhanvantari (God of Ayurveda), as well as Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, that by God’s blessing we obtain health, wealth and prosperity.

Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja

In the puja for Dhanteras on October 18, 2025, we have a Shubh Muhurat on the auspicious window of 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM to offer to Lakshmi, purchase assets of gold, silver or other items, or start a new venture or project. The Shubh Muhurat is within Pradosh Kaal (the best time), and occurs within Vrishabha lagna, consequently duplicating both spiritual and material benefit from any ritual, blessings, or sacred-actions.

Dhanteras Puja Timings Specific to Cities

As the lunar timing differs from place to place we write the auspicious timings to Dhanteras 2025 puja below:

City Puja Muhurat New Delhi 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM Mumbai 7:49 PM to 8:41 PM Chennai 7:28 PM to 8:15 PM Kolkata 6:41 PM to 7:38 PM Bengaluru 7:39 PM to 8:25 PM Pune 7:46 PM to 8:38 PM Jaipur 7:24 PM to 8:26 PM Hyderabad 7:29 PM to 8:20 PM Ahmedabad 7:44 PM to 8:41 PM Gurgaon 7:17 PM to 8:20 PM Noida 7:15 PM to 8:19 PM Chandigarh 7:14 PM to 8:20 PM

Significance

Dhanteras marks the occasion of the appearance of Goddess Lakshmi from the ocean of creation during the Samudra Manthan with Lord Kuber, the Lord of Wealth. On this day if we perform rituals and purchase metal including gold and silver we will obtain wealth and commodities within our home by God’s blessings.

Rituals

Devotees prepare their homes by cleaning and decorating with diyas and rangoli, then conduct the Lakshmi and Dhanvantari puja. Additionally, it is common to light lamps in the name of Lord Yama to protect against untimely death.

Timings and muhurat are based on general Hindu calendar estimates. Please confirm with local panchang or temple authorities for the most accurate Dhanteras 2025 city-wise puja schedule.