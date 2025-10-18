LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2025, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated with great devotion across India, with puja timings and shubh muhurat varying from city to city. Check the accurate Dhanteras 2025 date, shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja, and city-wise timing details for metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and more. Performing the puja during the right muhurat is believed to attract prosperity, good health, and divine blessings.

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 12:56:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras is the first festival during Diwali on the 13th lunar day (Trayodashi) of Krishna Paksha in Kartik. In 2025, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. On this auspicious day, we pray to Lord Dhanvantari (God of Ayurveda), as well as Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, that by God’s blessing we obtain health, wealth and prosperity.

Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja

In the puja for Dhanteras on October 18, 2025, we have a Shubh Muhurat on  the auspicious window of 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM to offer to Lakshmi, purchase assets of gold, silver or other items, or start a new venture or project. The Shubh Muhurat is within Pradosh Kaal (the best time), and occurs within Vrishabha lagna, consequently duplicating both spiritual and material benefit from any ritual, blessings, or sacred-actions.

Dhanteras Puja Timings Specific to Cities

As the lunar timing differs from place to place we write the auspicious timings to Dhanteras 2025 puja below:

City

Puja Muhurat

New Delhi

7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

Mumbai

7:49 PM to 8:41 PM

Chennai

7:28 PM to 8:15 PM

Kolkata

6:41 PM to 7:38 PM

Bengaluru

7:39 PM to 8:25 PM

Pune

7:46 PM to 8:38 PM

Jaipur

7:24 PM to 8:26 PM

Hyderabad

7:29 PM to 8:20 PM

Ahmedabad

7:44 PM to 8:41 PM

Gurgaon

7:17 PM to 8:20 PM

Noida

7:15 PM to 8:19 PM

Chandigarh

7:14 PM to 8:20 PM

 

Significance

Dhanteras marks the occasion of the appearance of Goddess Lakshmi from the ocean of creation during the Samudra Manthan with Lord Kuber, the Lord of Wealth. On this day if we perform rituals and purchase metal including gold and silver we will obtain wealth and commodities within our home by God’s blessings.

Rituals

Devotees prepare their homes by cleaning and decorating with diyas and rangoli, then conduct the Lakshmi and Dhanvantari puja. Additionally, it is common to light lamps in the name of Lord Yama to protect against untimely death.

Timings and muhurat are based on general Hindu calendar estimates. Please confirm with local panchang or temple authorities for the most accurate Dhanteras 2025 city-wise puja schedule.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhanteras 2025 calendarDhanteras 2025 dateDhanteras 2025 India timeDhanteras 2025 shubh muhuratDhanteras auspicious timeDhanteras city-wise puja timingsDhanteras festival 2025Dhanteras puja muhurat Delhi Mumbai Kolkata ChennaiDhantrayodashi 2025 timingsLakshmi puja 2025 time

RELATED News

Dhanteras 2025: Avoid Buying THESE 7 Items On Dhantrayodashi To Prevent Misfortune

Dhanteras 2025: Shopping Guide – 9 Lucky Items To Bring Home on Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2025: Gold, Silver, Idols & More – 10 Vastu-Approved Purchases For Wealth And Positivity

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow October 18, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Little Stressed About Work

Pizza or Bhatura? The Viral Italian Street Food That’s Leaving the Internet Confused

LATEST NEWS

Envoy Air targeted in Oracle-linked hacking campaign

Could Shubman Gill Become The T20I Captain Ahead Of Suryakumar Yadav?

Aadhaar Card Coming To UK? PM Starmer’s Brit Card Plan Explained, All You Need To Know

Travis Scott Circus Maximus Concert: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Check Diversions, Restrictions

Gold and Silver Price Today on Dhanteras 2025 – Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi & Major Cities

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

PVL 2025: Hyderabad Black Hawks Clinch 3-1 Victory Over Goa Guardians

Tour of Guangxi Summaries – Stage 5

Trump says 100% tariffs on China not sustainable, still plans to meet Xi

VIBGYOR High Expands Its ‘Infinite Possibilities’ Campaign: Celebrating Every Child’s Journey Beyond Classrooms

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi
Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi
Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi
Dhanteras 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And City-wise Timings Of Dhantrayodashi
QUICK LINKS