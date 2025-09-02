LIVE TV
Ekadashi In September 2025: Unlocking The Spiritual Significance Of Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi

Ekadashi is a revered day in Hinduism, observed twice a month, dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Parivartini Ekadashi and Indira Ekadashi are two significant Ekadashis that bring divine blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Observing these sacred days with devotion and following prescribed rituals can grant liberation, prosperity, and peace. Devotees fast, worship Lord Vishnu, and engage in charity to seek his blessings. By observing Ekadashi, individuals can attain spiritual advancement, inner strength, and devotion, ultimately moving closer to moksha. These sacred days are an opportunity for spiritual growth, self-reflection, and seeking divine grace.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 2, 2025 21:10:04 IST

Ekadashi is a revered day in Hinduism, observed twice a month during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to grant liberation, prosperity, devotion, and freedom from past sins. In September 2025 two significant Ekadashi will be observed: Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi . 

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 

  • Date- September 3, 2025 
  • Tithi Begins- 3:53 AM, Sep 3
  • Tithi Ends- 4:21 AM, SEP 4
  • Parana Time- 1:36 PM-4:07 PM, SEP 4

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi, is a significant Ekadashi observed during the Chaturmas period. It is believed that Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position from the left side to the right on this day. Devotees observes fasts and worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings and forgiveness for past sins. 

Significance Of Parivartini Ekadashi 

Brings Divine Blessings-  Lord Vishnu’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual advancement.

Washes Away Past Sins-  Helps devotees seek forgiveness and move closer to moksha.

Ensures Protection And Safety-  Divine grace during the holy Chaturmas period.

Inner Strength And Devotion-  Highly beneficial for those seeking devotion, discipline, and inner strength.

Rituals and Fasting Rules For Parivartini Ekadashi

  • Fasting- Devotees can observe different types of fasts, such as Jalahar (water fasting), Ksheerbhoji (milk and milk products), or Phalahari (fruit fasting).
  • Avoid grains and pulses- Grains, cereals, pulses, and beans are avoided during fast. 
  • Permitted foods- Fruits, nuts, and select foods like bananas, grapes, mangoes, almonds, and pistachios. 
  • Charity-  Acts of charity, such as donating umbrellas, curd, shoes, and a pot filled with water, are considered auspicious. 

Indira Ekadashi 2025

  • Date- SEP 17, 2025
  • Tithi begins- 12:21 AM, SEP 17
  • Tithi ends- Early hours of Sep 18 
  • Parana time- 6:07 AM- 10:12 AM, SEP 18 

Indira Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashvina month. This Ekadashi is dedicated to pleasing Lord Vishnu and offering prayers for the salvation of departed ancestors.

Conclusion 

Both Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi hold significant spiritual importance in Hinduism. Observing these Ekadashis with devotion and following the prescribed rituals can bring divine blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Devotees can seek peace, prosperity, and liberation by worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing fasts on these sacred days. 

Tags: Ekadashi 2025IndiraParivartiniseptember

QUICK LINKS