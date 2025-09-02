Ekadashi In September 2025: Unlocking The Spiritual Significance Of Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi

Ekadashi is a revered day in Hinduism, observed twice a month during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to grant liberation, prosperity, devotion, and freedom from past sins. In September 2025 two significant Ekadashi will be observed: Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi .

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025

Date- September 3, 2025

Tithi Begins- 3:53 AM, Sep 3

Tithi Ends- 4:21 AM, SEP 4

Parana Time- 1:36 PM-4:07 PM, SEP 4

Parivartini Ekadashi, also known as Parsva Ekadashi, is a significant Ekadashi observed during the Chaturmas period. It is believed that Lord Vishnu changes his sleeping position from the left side to the right on this day. Devotees observes fasts and worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings and forgiveness for past sins.

Significance Of Parivartini Ekadashi

Brings Divine Blessings- Lord Vishnu’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual advancement.

Washes Away Past Sins- Helps devotees seek forgiveness and move closer to moksha.

Ensures Protection And Safety- Divine grace during the holy Chaturmas period.

Inner Strength And Devotion- Highly beneficial for those seeking devotion, discipline, and inner strength.

Rituals and Fasting Rules For Parivartini Ekadashi

Fasting- Devotees can observe different types of fasts, such as Jalahar (water fasting), Ksheerbhoji (milk and milk products), or Phalahari (fruit fasting).

Devotees can observe different types of fasts, such as Jalahar (water fasting), Ksheerbhoji (milk and milk products), or Phalahari (fruit fasting). Avoid grains and pulses- Grains, cereals, pulses, and beans are avoided during fast.

Grains, cereals, pulses, and beans are avoided during fast. Permitted foods- Fruits, nuts, and select foods like bananas, grapes, mangoes, almonds, and pistachios.

Fruits, nuts, and select foods like bananas, grapes, mangoes, almonds, and pistachios. Charity- Acts of charity, such as donating umbrellas, curd, shoes, and a pot filled with water, are considered auspicious.

Indira Ekadashi 2025

Date- SEP 17, 2025

SEP 17, 2025 Tithi begins- 12:21 AM, SEP 17

12:21 AM, SEP 17 Tithi ends- Early hours of Sep 18

Early hours of Sep 18 Parana time- 6:07 AM- 10:12 AM, SEP 18

Indira Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashvina month. This Ekadashi is dedicated to pleasing Lord Vishnu and offering prayers for the salvation of departed ancestors.

Conclusion

Both Parivartini and Indira Ekadashi hold significant spiritual importance in Hinduism. Observing these Ekadashis with devotion and following the prescribed rituals can bring divine blessings, forgiveness, and spiritual growth. Devotees can seek peace, prosperity, and liberation by worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing fasts on these sacred days.