LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with great devotion across India on August 29, 2025. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles with special rituals, prayers, and offerings. The auspicious festival falls on Wednesday, and it is believed that when Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Wednesday, prayers for education, career, and new beginnings carry extra power.

Offering sugarcane to Lord Ganesha represents sweetness in relationships, prosperity in the family, and growth in life. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Offering sugarcane to Lord Ganesha represents sweetness in relationships, prosperity in the family, and growth in life. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:25:14 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with great devotion across India on August 27, 2025. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles with special rituals, prayers, and offerings. The auspicious festival falls on Wednesday, and it is believed that when Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Wednesday, prayers for education, career, and new beginnings carry extra power.

Five auspicious offerings you can make this Ganesh Chaturthi to invite prosperity, love, and growth into your life:

Rice Grains

You can offer Rice or Akshata to Lord Ganesh as it symbolises stability and nourishment. Take one and a quarter kilogram (1.25 kg) of rice grains and dye them yellow with turmeric. The one and a quarter represents abundance, while yellow represents prosperity and Jupiter’s blessings. Offering this to Lord Ganesha is highly auspicious as it is believed to attract wealth, bring balance in life, and help in completing your favourable work. 

Coconut

Offering Coconut to Lord Ganesh means we are letting go of pride and negativity and welcoming purity, health, and peace. That’s why breaking a coconut before starting something new is believed to clear hidden obstacles and bring divine blessings. The coconut’s hard shell is seen as our ego, and the white part inside stands for our true, pure self.

Sugarcane 

Offering sugarcane to Lord Ganesha represents sweetness in relationships, prosperity in the family, and growth in life. Its tall stalks stand for progress and the ability to stay strong during tough times.

Lotus 

Offering a lotus to Lord Ganesha represents purity, spiritual growth, and devotion. It is highly auspicious for someone who is looking to begin a new business, career, or wants to adopt a spiritual path. 

Banana Leaf 

Banana Leaves are often offered to Lod Ganesh during puja. The broad, green leaf is seen as a symbol of freshness, fertility, and growth. It signifies nourishment, fertility, and sattvic purity.

Tags: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 DateGanesh Chaturthi 2025 timeGanesh Chaturthi muhratGanesh Chaturthi offeringsGanesh Chaturthi puja

RELATED News

Hartalika Teej 2025 | Food Rules, Do’s & Don’ts Every Devotee Must Know
Hartalika Teej 2025: When to Celebrate, Step-by-Step Puja Guide & Samagri Items to Add in Hartalika Puja
Onam 2025 Date: Check Thiruvonam Date, Timings, Significance & Kerala Festival Guide
Choosing The Right Ganesh Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi: Size, Eco-Friendly Options, And Trunk Direction Explained
7 Of India’s Most Mysterious Temples And Fascinating Stories Behind Them

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?