Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Auspicious Offerings to Lord Ganesha to Attract Love, Wealth & Career Growth

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with great devotion across India on August 27, 2025. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles with special rituals, prayers, and offerings. The auspicious festival falls on Wednesday, and it is believed that when Ganesh Chaturthi falls on a Wednesday, prayers for education, career, and new beginnings carry extra power.

Five auspicious offerings you can make this Ganesh Chaturthi to invite prosperity, love, and growth into your life:

Rice Grains

You can offer Rice or Akshata to Lord Ganesh as it symbolises stability and nourishment. Take one and a quarter kilogram (1.25 kg) of rice grains and dye them yellow with turmeric. The one and a quarter represents abundance, while yellow represents prosperity and Jupiter’s blessings. Offering this to Lord Ganesha is highly auspicious as it is believed to attract wealth, bring balance in life, and help in completing your favourable work.

Coconut

Offering Coconut to Lord Ganesh means we are letting go of pride and negativity and welcoming purity, health, and peace. That’s why breaking a coconut before starting something new is believed to clear hidden obstacles and bring divine blessings. The coconut’s hard shell is seen as our ego, and the white part inside stands for our true, pure self.

Sugarcane

Offering sugarcane to Lord Ganesha represents sweetness in relationships, prosperity in the family, and growth in life. Its tall stalks stand for progress and the ability to stay strong during tough times.

Lotus

Offering a lotus to Lord Ganesha represents purity, spiritual growth, and devotion. It is highly auspicious for someone who is looking to begin a new business, career, or wants to adopt a spiritual path.

Banana Leaf

Banana Leaves are often offered to Lod Ganesh during puja. The broad, green leaf is seen as a symbol of freshness, fertility, and growth. It signifies nourishment, fertility, and sattvic purity.