Daily Horoscope, 12 September 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: Today’s Astrological Prediction For All Zodiac Signs From Aries To Pisces

Today Horoscope 12 September 2025: Today, on Friday, 12th September, there is Ashwin Krishna Panchami Tithi, Bharani Nakshatra and Vyaghat Yoga. The Moon will remain in Aries for the whole day and in the evening, it will transit in Taurus. The position of the planets has brought something special and new for us, which is very important to know in time because these effects sometimes prove beneficial for us and sometimes harmful. The effect of planets on our life can be known through horoscopes. Know which effects will also pass your day today, read Daily Horoscope

Horoscope for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Today, the employed people of Aries zodiac will be able to impress the people at the workplace with their work and behavior. The day will be auspicious for the business class, today you can set aside some part of your income as savings. The youth should control their warm behavior otherwise there may be some discord with the partner. Start the day by saluting the elders and ancestors, their blessings are very important for your progress. There is no need to worry about health, today is a good day in terms of health.

Taurus Horoscope

Due to lack of patience, people of this zodiac can make decisions in haste, which can harm you somewhere. Both the movement of planets and the circumstances are unfavorable, so the business class should overcome it very thoughtfully. Talking about the youth, they should understand their shortcomings and try to overcome them. There is a possibility of some temper tantrums with the people on the in-laws’ side, it is appropriate for you to remain calm in such a situation to keep the situation normal. Take care of your health because there is a possibility of increase in cholesterol and uric acid.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini people may have a desire to increase new sources of income along with doing a job. Inform the employees about your terms and conditions beforehand, so that there is no problem in the future. You may get a chance to contact an old friend after a long time. You may be worried due to deterioration in mother’s health, be alert about her health. If you have to do skin care, if you are having any kind of allergy, then avoid ignoring it and get treatment immediately.

Cancer Horoscope

After making a plan, start official work and try to choose those tasks first which take more time to do. People working in the food industry have to focus on cleanliness along with product quality. Young people who do the work of imparting education along with receiving education may have to face problems like time management. You may be worried about the arbitrary behavior of your child. You may fall prey to diseases due to weak immunity, keep your diet balanced.

Leo Horoscope

The problems of Leo people can increase, start the day with Surya Aaradhana, this will give you relief from mental troubles. The social circle of the business class will increase which will also benefit them in business. The result of the disputed matter is likely to come in favor of the youth. Hiding things from your spouse can prove to be harmful for your relationship, so try not to keep any secret from them. Avoid food that increases indigestion, give priority to light and easily digestible food.

Virgo Horoscope

People of this zodiac can be entrusted with the responsibility of checking the work of other people, in such a situation, do your work honestly without being biased. Avoid doing any deal on credit today. Those who do stationery work are likely to make good profits. Everyone in the family has expectations from you, try to live up to their expectations. There is a possibility of an argument with your sister over something, so talk keeping in mind the time and situation. Do not ignore the problem of cough, lung infection can also occur.

Libra Horoscope

You can express your displeasure with a colleague, but Libra people should take care that it does not turn into a dispute. There will be progress in the pending work, the day is normal for the business class from the financial point of view as well. Keep a positive attitude, positive thinking will help in healing old wounds. You may get responsibilities from the family, in which you should not relax. There is a possibility of some minor health related problems, measures should be taken to protect children from infection.

Scorpio Horoscope

Looking at the ability and work of Scorpio people, their targets can be increased today. If you have a friend as a partner in business, then you will have to maintain a balance between friendship and partnership, because there is a possibility of some estrangement between you two regarding finance related matters. The youth should remain happy because this attitude of theirs will help them in getting success. You will try to entertain the children by having fun with them, children will also be very happy with you. You should be alert about food containing more oil in health, drink more water.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius people should do official work very seriously so that people in the organization can understand your usefulness. Businessmen will be successful in making deals by taking advantage of communication skills. Young people should spend some time with family and friends to live a healthy life. It is also important to listen and understand the words of your spouse, so be a good listener and listen to all their complaints. Be careful about health, people who have recently undergone surgery should avoid consuming heavy food items.

Capricorn Horoscope

Laziness can hinder the work of people of this zodiac, so you should be determined to complete all the tasks with energy. Do business only on the basis of previous plans, the mistake of making changes at the last moment can prove to be costly for you. You will prove to be a good advisor for friends, give proper advice to your friend only when he asks. Spend time in the company of elders of the house and discuss with them, you will get proper advice. To get rid of stress, breathing exercises should be done, Anulom-Vilom can also prove to be beneficial.

Aquarius Horoscope

People of Aquarius zodiac should stay away from those who talk uselessly in the office and focus on their work. The workload on the businessman can be very high, but it is expected that by the end of the day this burden will be reduced. The mind will work to pull in the opposite direction; in such a situation the youth will have to work with their discretion. Using clear thinking and language style, you will be able to solve the matter of family disputes. There is a possibility of trouble in the upper part of the neck, be alert about this.

Pisces Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign must recheck their work today because there is a possibility of finding mistakes in their work today. Real estate traders are advised not to make any kind of deals today. Youth will feel fluctuations in emotions, instead of being confused, take a final and solid decision. The atmosphere at home will be good, you will be able to spend a pleasant time with your spouse. In terms of health, bone diseases can emerge, sciatica patients need to be alert.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

