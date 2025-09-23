Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja, Colors, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits The Most

Navratri Day 3, celebrated on September 24, 2025, is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. Known for her bravery and grace, she symbolizes courage, inner strength, and protection from negativity. Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on this day helps remove fear, enhance confidence, and bring harmony into life. Devotees perform special rituals, chant sacred mantras, and offer prayers to seek her divine blessings, making this day a powerful and auspicious part of 9-Day Navratri Festival.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped and When?

Day 3 of Sharadiya Navratri 2025 falls on September 24 and is devoted to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. She is the married form of Goddess Parvati, distinguished by a half-moon-shaped bell adorning her forehead.

Significance of Maa Chandraghanta

Ma Chandraghanta embodies bravery, grace, and peace. She rides a lion and has ten hands holding different weapons, along with peaceful symbols like a lotus and a japa mala. She is believed to protect devotees from fears, enemies, and negative energies, while also granting success, health, happiness, and courage. Her symbolic association with the Manipura Chakra, which governs self-confidence and willpower, means worshipping her always awakened inner strength.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Wake up early, bathe and purify the puja space.

Light a diya with desi ghee, incense, offer garlands, fruits, sweets, tilak, kumkum.

Recite sacred texts like Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptapshati or relevant stotras.

Perform the puja offering milk, sattvic food, flowers.

Evening aarti, breaking fast. Distributing Prasad

The Mantra for Maa Chandraghanta is: Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Color and Symbolic Elements

The auspicious colour for Day 3 is Royal Blue. It signifies stability, inner peace, wealth, and richness.

Some traditions also use red or grey for their symbolic values. Red reflects courage, power; grey reflects calm balance.

For Which Zodiac Sign It’s Especially Beneficial

Worshipping Ma Chandraghanta is particularly helpful for those who feel insecure, fearful or lack self-confidence since she grants courage and strength.

Have planets like Venus or other afflicted since the goddess is believed to alleviate negative planetary effects and bring harmony.

Seek success in challenges, need protection, or want to overcome negativity.

Signs often benefiting more, those ruled by sensitive to Sun, Mars, or Venus placements, especially if these are weak or afflicted in their charts. Also are people who are anxious or doubtful, whether by nature or due to birth chart conditions.

Conclusion