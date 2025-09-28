Navratri 2025 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most

LIVE TV
Navratri Day 7 on 28th September 2025 is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the Fierce form of Durga symbolizing strength and protection. Worshipping her helps remove fear, negative energies, and obstacles. This day is especially significant for those with Shani Dosha, bringing courage, spiritual growth, and positivity. Performing rituals like chanting offerings and meditation ensures divine blessings for prosperity and peace, making it an auspicious time for inner transformation and protection from negative influences.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 28, 2025 10:31:25 IST

Navratri Day 7, celebrated on 28th September 2025, is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the fiercest form of Goddess Durga. She symbolizes courage, protection, and the destruction of negative energies. Worshipping her on this day helps devotees overcome fear, obstacles, and inner darkness while bringing spiritual transformation. With rituals like chanting, offering, and meditation, Day 7 is considered highly auspicious, especially for those affected by Shani Dosha or seeking divine blessings for strength and positivity in life.

Which Goddess is Worshipped and Date

On Day 7 of Shraddha Navratri 2025 (28 September 2025), Devotees worship Maa Kaalratri, the fierce form and protective aspect of Goddess Durga. She is known for dispelling fear, darkness, and negative energies, guarding her devotees from harm and evil forces.

Significance of Maa Kaalratri

Maa Kaalratri embodies courage, strength, and the destruction of ignorance. Her form is dark, with disheveled hair, riding a donkey, and she holds weapons as well as gestures of protection. Devotees believe that worshipping her helps remove fear, overcome inner obstacles, and lighten the effects of Shani, Dosha, in one’s horoscope. She is also said to guide spiritual aspirants towards wisdom and transformation.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

  • Morning Purification- Wake early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes, preferably orange, the color of the day.
  • Altar Setup- Clean the puja space and place an icon or picture of Maa Kaalratri. Decorate it with orange flowers and saffron offerings.
  • Offerings- Bring items like saffron, camphor, jaggery sweets, fruits, and garlands as offering to the goddess.
  • Lightning Lamp and Incense- Light a diya and incense to invite divine energies into the space.
  • Chanting and Mantras- Recite mantras such as OM Kalaratryai Namah or YA Devi Storta version invoking Kaalratri, usually chanted 180 times devotees.
  • Aarti and Meditation- Perform evening aarti, then meditate or pray for inner strength, courage, and the removal of negative forces.
  • Fast or Sattvic Diet- Many observe a fast or eat only light, pure sattvic foods during the day after the rituals.

Color and Symbolic Elements 

The color of the day is orange which symbolizes energy, courage, and transformation. Qualities associated with Maa Kaal Ratri. Devotees often wear orange clothing and offer orange flowers, saffron items, and garments to the Goddess.

Which Zodiac Signs Benefit The Most

  • The day is especially beneficial for those with Shani afflictions or weak Saturn placements in their birth chart as Kaalratri is closely linked with alleviating Shani Dosha.
  • Those who struggle with fear, negativity, mental insecurity, or spiritual obstacles can gain inner strength, courage, and clarity by worshipping her.
  • Spiritual seekers aiming for deeper transformation and removing karmic blocks, many resonate more her fierce energy on this day.

Conclusion

Navratri Day 7 is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, the feisty yet compassionate form of Durga, who destroys negativity and instills courage through rituals like auspicious bathing, offering standing mantras, aarti, and wearing orange. Devotees seek her protection, spiritual strength, and freedom from fears.

Navratri 2025 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most

QUICK LINKS