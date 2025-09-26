Numerology Horoscope Today, (27 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Focus On Goals

Today’s Horoscope, September 27, 2025: Regarding today’s planetary positions, the Moon will be in Scorpio, with Anuradha Nakshatra and Preeti Yoga. Today is Ashwin Shukla Panchami Tithi, the fifth day of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Skandamata. Worshiping this form of the Mother Goddess naturally brings the benefits of worshipping Lord Skanda. How will your day unfold in terms of career, business, health, and other important aspects? Read our September 27, 2025, horoscope to find out.

Horoscope Today for all the Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Aries Horoscope

People born under this sign may feel lazy and lethargic today, which could lead to delays in completing tasks. Keep the workplace atmosphere light and try to treat employees like a friend, not a boss. Students should focus on their studies, but they should not ignore their health, meaning they should not let their daily routine get disrupted. Exercise restraint in their speech, as anger and a loud voice may lead to arguments at home. There is a possibility of a mild fever along with body aches. Paying attention to your health early on can help prevent the illness from worsening.

Taurus Horoscope

People born under this sign are likely to experience increased mental stress, so try to share the burden rather than taking it upon yourself. Businesspeople should consult with an experienced person before investing. Young people should avoid following the principle of “your well-being is good for the world,” as your well-being is possible only when you consider the welfare of others. If you’ve been planning an outing with your spouse for a while, today seems to be a successful day. Your health will be fine, just take your medication on time.

Gemini Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign will focus on their goals and strive to complete their tasks with 100% honesty. Due to a slowdown in work, businessmen may need financial support. Helping people and being helpful is your forte, and you’ll be busy with such activities today. You’re likely to receive full support from your family, so feel free to share your concerns with them. Keep your health in mind, maintain cleanliness and eat simple and easily digestible food.

Cancer Horoscope

Cancerians are likely to experience a decline in self-confidence due to some reasons, so efforts should be made to boost their sagging morale. If you’re considering adding something new to your business, this is an auspicious day for this endeavor. Young people are likely to receive good news. If you’ve been waiting for a positive outcome, it will definitely be positive. Avoid unnecessary anger towards your children. You will also be immersed in devotion to the Goddess with your family. You may adorn the Goddess and visit the temple to have darshan. Due to some health issue, you may have to travel, which may cause foot pain.

Leo Horoscope

Leos may be sent out on office work, where they are likely to lack amenities. Begin renovation work only after planning a budget, as a long list of expenses is expected. Young people should also try to be cautious; keeping a distance from unnecessary expenses during this time will be beneficial. There is a possibility of receiving good news from a relative. Students should focus on their education, as a good education will help them achieve their dreams. Migraine patients are likely to experience an increase in their problems.

Virgo Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign may be asked to work in a team, where coordinating with others can be a difficult task. Good sales are likely today; set aside a portion of your savings for charitable causes. Try to be in the company of elders or knowledgeable people, as this is a favorable time for gaining wisdom. You’ll also get the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. Paying attention to your mental and physical health is important; don’t neglect your daily routine.

Libra Horoscope

Librans are slowly but steadily progressing. This is the time to persevere in their goals and actions. Clothing merchants can expect good profits if they stock goods according to customer preferences. Time will be spent on religious activities, including attending bhajans or jagrans, and preparing for a Kanya Bhoj. Try to spend time with your mother, understanding her joys and sorrows, and fulfilling her needs. There’s a risk of a chest infection. If you already have a cold or cough, seek treatment immediately.

Scorpio Horoscope

This is an auspicious day for Scorpios in employment. The exposure of enemies will remove obstacles to your work. If you’ve started a new project, work hard and take the lead instead of leaving it to others. Young people will have the opportunity to participate in social work. Gaining respect and honor will also boost your self-confidence. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the family, and you will also have the opportunity to sit together and chat in the evening. To maintain good mental health, wake up early in the morning and practice yoga and meditation.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Sagittarius people are likely to relocate. You may even leave this job and join another. This is an auspicious day for utensils, hardware, and iron merchants; profits are likely today. Young people should avoid interfering in others’ affairs. Take care of your elders in the family and try to feed them their favorite foods. Be careful when using sharp and pointed tools, as there is a risk of injury.

Capricorn Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign should approach their work with planning, because the better the planning, the better the work will be accomplished. Given the planetary positions, the day will be average for businessmen, earning slightly less profit than expected. Welcoming guests is likely to cost both money and time. Young people will have the opportunity to go on a long drive with their partner or spend quality time. Today, women should perform all tasks with caution, whether they are kitchen chores or lifting heavy objects. Caution is a must.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius people will be somewhat preoccupied with the future. Businesses need to maintain stock, keep a separate register to record the amount of goods coming in, and sales. If young people are worried about something, friends will help them resolve it. There’s a possibility of some arguments with their father regarding work. There’s a risk of bone pain or injury, so be cautious about both.

Pisces Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, this day is auspicious for people of this zodiac sign. Hard work will pay off, and work will yield good results. Support from your father and brother will lead to good business growth. Those preparing for competitive exams need to pay even more attention from now on. Your child is likely to achieve a significant achievement, and the news of this will bring joy to the home environment. There’s a possibility of chest tightness and coughing. Avoid cold foods and drinks for one or two days.



By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

