Home > Astrology > These Zodiac signs can’t handle a Breakup: Does It Include You?

These Zodiac signs can’t handle a Breakup: Does It Include You?

These Zodiac signs can’t handle a Breakup: Does It Include You?

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: September 26, 2025 00:52:43 IST

Breakups are never easy, but some zodiac signs struggle more than others when it comes to moving on. Astrology often influences how people handle heartbreak, emotional pain, and separation. While some zodiac signs quickly bounce back, others take time to heal and find it difficult to let go. Here’s a look at the zodiac signs who can’t handle a breakup and why they feel so deeply.

1. Cancer – The Emotional Dreamer

  • Cancerians invest their entire heart into relationships.

  • They view love as a lifelong commitment, making separation extremely painful.

  • Breakups often leave them replaying memories and holding on to hope.

  • Healing for Cancer comes slowly, as they need deep emotional closure.

2. Pisces – The Sensitive Romantic

  • Pisces feel emotions on a spiritual level, making heartbreak overwhelming.

  • They often blame themselves and wonder what went wrong.

  • Their dreamy nature makes it hard for them to accept reality.

  • Pisces heal through art, creativity, or emotional expression, but it takes time.

3. Scorpio – The Intense Lover

  • Scorpios love passionately, so breakups hit them with equal intensity.

  • They struggle with trust and betrayal, making separation harder to forgive.

  • Obsessive tendencies can keep them stuck on past love.

  • Scorpios often take time to transform pain into strength.

4. Taurus – The Loyal Partner

  • Taurus values stability and loyalty, making breakups disruptive.

  • They find it hard to adjust to change after deep commitment.

  • Their stubborn nature makes letting go emotionally exhausting.

  • Healing takes time, but once done, they emerge stronger.

Conclusion

While every zodiac sign experiences heartbreak, Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, and Taurus are the ones who can’t handle breakups easily. Their emotional depth, loyalty, and attachment style make moving on a long journey. If you or someone you know belongs to these signs, patience and self-love are key to healing after heartbreak.

