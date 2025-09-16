Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals
Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals

Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals

Indira Ekadashi 2025, observed on September 17, is a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu during pitru paksha, honoring ancestors. This Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance, bringing peace and liberation to departed souls through Shraddha rituals and sincere fasting. The first begins on September 17 and is broken on September 18 between 6:07 AM and 8:34 AM. By observing this fast, devotees can cleanse past Karmas, attract divine blessings, and attain family harmony and prosperity. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, perform rituals, and donate to the needy, feeling spiritual growth and moksha.

Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 16, 2025 09:49:03 IST

Indra Ekadashi, observed on September 17, 2025, is the sacred day dedicated to honoring ancestors and seeking Lord Vishnu’s blessings. Falling during pitru paksha, this Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance, offering a chance to cleanse past Karmas and bring peace to departed souls. 

Significance Of Indira Ekadashi

This Ekadashi is considered particularly powerful for the peace and liberation of ancestor’s souls. By observing the fast and performing rituals with devotion, devotees can:

  • Mitigate ancestral curses and doshas
  • Seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings and protection
  • Attain spiritual growth and self realization
  • Bring peace and harmony to their families.

Date and Timings

The Ekadashi tithi begins at 12:21 AM on September 17 and ends at 11:39 PM the same day. The first should be broken on September 18 between 6:07 AM and 8:34 AM. 

Rituals and Observations

To observe Indira Ekadashi, devotees can follow these rituals: 

  • Early Morning Bath and Preparation: Begin the day with a purifying bath, cleanse the home, and set up a sacred space for worship.
  • Fasting: Observe a full or partial fast, depending on personal capacity, to focus on spiritual growth and self reflection.
  • Puja and Prayer to Lord Vishnu: Perform puja and recite prayers, offering flowers, incense, and fruits to Lord Vishnu, seeking his blessings and protection.
  • Shraddha and Ancestor Remembrance: Offer food, prayers, and homage to ancestors, seeking their peace and salvation.
  • Charity and Good Deeds: Engage in acts of charity, such as donating to the needy or feeding Brahmins, to accumulate spiritual merit and bring peace to departed souls.

Conclusion 

Indira Ekadashi 2025 offers devotees a profound opportunity to connect with their ancestors, seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings, and attain spiritual growth. By observing the fast, puja, and rituals with sincerity, devotees can cleanse their karma, bring peace to departed souls, and invite divine blessings into their lives.

Tags: ancestorsIndira Ekadashi 2025lord vishnuPitru Paksha

Indira Ekadashi 2025: When To Observe- September 16 or 17? Know The Date, Significance, and Rituals

QUICK LINKS