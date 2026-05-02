LIVE | Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score Today 3rd T20I Cricket Match Updates: Rain Interrupts Play | NZ’s Nathan Smith Struck Twice As BAN Lose Three Wickets

BAN vs NZ Live Score: Catch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, live cricket score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dhaka here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Nathan Smith and Jayden Lennox struck in the power play to stund the hosts. Smith picked up two wickets in the fifth over after Lennox provided the opening breakthrough in the fourth over. Litton Das (13* off 6) holds the key for his team after Bangladesh lose three quick wickets. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, Bangladesh National Cricket team vs New Zealand National Cricket team scorecard, key moments, and real-time coverage from this BAN vs NZ encounter here on NewsX. Nick Kelly, New Zealand skipper, won the toss and decided to bowl first. He talked about how, with rain around the corner, the decision to chase could be better as they aim to square the T20I series after losing the ODI series.
Bangladesh and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts won the first game before the second match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Today, as these two nations meet again, the Blackcaps will aim for a win to square the series. It has been an underwhelming tour for the visitors who earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1, even after taking the lead.
The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has always benefitted teams batting second, despite the difficulty of scoring early in the innings. Because the surface is frequently slower, the ball does not strike the bat quickly. Bowlers are very important to their team’s success, particularly those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths.
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Margin
|Apr 29, 2026
|New Zealand
|Chattogram
|No Result
|NA
|Apr 27, 2026
|New Zealand
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 6 wickets
|Dec 2, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 8 wickets
|Nov 29, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Win
|Won by 4 wickets
|Nov 27, 2025
|Ireland
|Chattogram
|Loss
|Lost by 39 runs
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Margin
|Apr 29, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|No Result
|NA
|Apr 27, 2026
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|Loss
|Lost by 6 wickets
|Mar 25, 2026
|South Africa
|Christchurch
|Loss
|Lost by 33 runs
|Mar 22, 2026
|South Africa
|Wellington
|Loss
|Lost by 19 runs
|Mar 20, 2026
|South Africa
|Auckland
|Won
|Won by 8 wickets
Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan
Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham
It is raining at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, and the players are walking off after four balls were bowled in the seventh over. It is a heavy shower but the fans will hope it passes away.
Ben Sears came on to bowl the final over of the power play. The right-arm pacer closed out with eight runs in the sixth over. Litton Das continued with his attacking intent as he struck a four on the fifth ball of the over.
It might be an understatement to call Nathan Smith’s second over excellent. Nick Kelly, for the first time today, gave one of his bowlers a second over, and the right-arm pacer showed why he was shown the trust. He took two wickets off consecutive deliveries to dismiss Tanzid Hassan and Parves Hossain Emon. Only two runs came off the over as Banlgadesh lost their third wicket.
It took Jayden Lennox only a single ball to create an impact in this game. The left-arm spinner came on to bowl the fourth over as Nick Kelly continued to rotate his bowlers smartly. Lennox struck on the first ball to dismiss Saif Hassan who was looking dangerous. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s skipper, Litton Das made his intentions clear in the over as he struck a four and a six in the over.
Only a single over for Foxcroft as he was replaced by Ben Sears in the attack. The pacer bowled a solid third over and gave only four runs. Tanzid Hasan scored a couple of dobles as Saif remained off the strike in this over.