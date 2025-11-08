Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 2: Step-By-Step Guide To Cast Your Vote Smartly On EVM, Don’t Miss Out!

The Bihar Assembly Elections second round set for November 11, 2025, covering the other 122 constituencies, is imminent, and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) voting remains the most significant aspect of the democratic exercise we partake in, already established.

The EVM combined with the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) apparatus not only ensures the accurate record of each and every vote but also makes the vote tampering proof and opens to verification.

The election’s credibility is first and foremost rooted in this very simplistic and transparent mechanism. Each voter that is eligible, especially the 14 lakh new voters in Bihar, has first to apprehend the very simple procedure so as to vote the next representative of their choice. Your vote is your most powerful weapon, and knowing the process is very crucial.

Step 1: Voter Verification and Preparation at the Booth

The very first step of the voting procedure starts with an essential verification at the polling station. When you get to your specified location, the first person in charge of the ballots will match your name and particulars with the official list of voters. It is very important to present your Voter ID Card (EPIC) or one of the 12 other accepted photo identity documents, like an Aadhaar Card or Passport.

Afterwards, the second official will dab your index finger with permanent ink and give you a voting slip, which is proof of your presence. You will then be directed to the third officer, hand over your slip and give either your signature or thumb impression on the register (Form 17A), thereby officially marking your presence before getting access to the voting booth.

Step 2: Casting Your EVM Vote with VVPAT Confirmation

After entering the secret voting area, the chief election officer will switch on the EVM’s Ballot Unit remotely for the purpose of voting. This unit shows the candidates’ names, their political symbols, and the ‘NOTA’ (None Of The Above) choice. If you want to vote, just push the blue button that is with your preferred candidate’s name and symbol. A red light will come on beside the button, and a beep will sound, which means your vote has been recorded in the Control Unit.

Next, look at the VVPAT machine for about seven seconds under a transparent window the paper slip showing the serial number, name, and symbol of your chosen candidate will be visible. This visual confirmation is your direct assurance that the EVM recorded your intention correctly before the slip automatically falls into a sealed box. Your commitment to following this simple, but safe, EVM procedure is what makes the democratic spirit of Bihar strong and accountable.

