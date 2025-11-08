LIVE TV
Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

A new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday has found that nearly one in three candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections have criminal cases registered against them.

(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 12:12:00 IST

Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

A new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Saturday has found that nearly one in three candidates contesting in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections have criminal cases registered against them.

The second phase of voting will take place on November 11. Out of 1,297 candidates analysed by ADR, 415 (32%) have declared criminal cases in their affidavits, while 341 (26%) face serious criminal charges such as murder, kidnapping, assault, and corruption.

The report also looked at the candidates’ financial and educational details. It found that 526 candidates (41%) are crorepatis, with total declared assets amounting to Rs 344 crore. In terms of education, 48% of the candidates are graduates, while nine candidates have stated that they are illiterate.

Several Candidates Accused Of Serious Offences

According to ADR, a total of 1,302 candidates are contesting in the second phase of the elections, but only 1,297 affidavits were analysed as some were unclear or incomplete. The affidavits that could not be reviewed include those of Jan Suraaj Party’s Mantu Singh, Dhirendra Agrawal, and Ikramul Haq; RJD’s Abu Dojana; and independent candidate Ritu Jaiswal.

Among the 1,297 candidates reviewed, 415 (over 32%) declared criminal cases, with 341 (26%) facing serious charges. ADR said these serious offences are defined as those punishable by five years or more, or non-bailable under the law.

Furthermore, the report also highlighted that many candidates face charges related to murder and atrocities against women. Specifically, 19 candidates have declared cases related to murder (BNS 302/303), while 79 candidates are accused of attempted murder. Additionally, 52 candidates have reported cases involving crimes against women, and three of them are facing rape charges, the report stated.

Wealth And Education Profile Of Candidates

Beyond criminal records, ADR also analysed the financial background of the contestants. The report shows that four out of every ten candidates are millionaires, with their combined wealth crossing Rs 344 crore.

On the education front, nearly half (48%) of the candidates hold a graduate or higher degree, while a small number- nine candidates- have no formal education.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:12 PM IST
Phase II Of Bihar Polls 2025: 32% Face Criminal Cases, 41% Are Crorepatis

QUICK LINKS