Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

The meeting with Ravi Kishan, an actor-turned-politician from the BJP, quickly drew attention as both leaders were approached by reporters after arriving from separate campaign events.

Bihar Elections 2025
Bihar Elections 2025

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 00:32:48 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

In the middle of the Bihar Assembly elections, a brief airport encounter between Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday triggered fresh political buzz. The two leaders were spotted together at Patna airport, fueling speculation about a possible new political alignment.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the founder of Janshakti Janata Dal and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year following internal rifts. The meeting with Ravi Kishan, an actor-turned-politician from the BJP, quickly drew attention as both leaders were approached by reporters after arriving from separate campaign events.

Downplaying the encounter, Yadav said, “It is just that I am meeting Ravi Kishan for the first time. Of course, he and I are on the same page when it comes to our devotion to Lord Shiva. Both of us wear the tika on our foreheads.”

When asked if he could consider joining hands with the BJP, Yadav replied cautiously, “I will be with anyone who removes unemployment.” His remark, however, added more fuel to speculation that he might be open to aligning with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ravi Kishan, on his part, praised Yadav’s “heart” and said, “Anything can happen. BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keep doors open for all devotees of Bholenath, who are devoted to selfless service and not in politics because of a personal agenda.” He refused to comment on Yadav’s expulsion from the RJD, saying, “These are election times. The people of Bihar are wise enough to discern right from wrong.”

While Yadav was campaigning in Gaya for his party’s candidates, Ravi Kishan was in East and West Champaran for BJP’s election events.

ALSO READ: What Led to Bihar’s Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1 Of The Assembly Elections? Check Here

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:32 AM IST
Tags: Bihar elections 2025ravi kishanTej Pratap Yadav

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Tej Pratap Yadav Set To Join Hands With NDA After Airport Meet With Ravi Kishan?

QUICK LINKS