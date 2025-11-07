What Led to Bihar’s Record Voter Turnout In Phase 1 Of The Assembly Elections? Check Here

Bihar witnessed a historic moment on Thursday as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections recorded the state’s highest-ever voter turnout in 73 years. According to the Election Commission (EC), the polling concluded with a provisional turnout of 64.46 percent, surpassing all previous records since 1951.

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal said the final figures will be released soon, as voting was still underway in some areas. “The participation of women voters was very good,” he noted, adding that fewer electronic voting machines (EVMs) had to be replaced this year compared to 2020.

During the first Bihar Assembly polls in 1951-52, voter turnout was only 42.6 percent, while the previous highest was 62.57 percent in 2000. In the last Assembly elections held amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, turnout stood at 57.29 percent.

Officials credited the surge to multiple factors, including higher participation by women voters, better election management, and improved facilities. Over 90,000 “Jeevika Didis,” women volunteers, were deployed to assist female voters, which reportedly encouraged greater participation. Additionally, peaceful polling with minimal EVM glitches and a reduced voter base after a revision exercise may have contributed to the higher turnout.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar congratulated the people of Bihar for turning out in record numbers and expressed gratitude to the entire election machinery for conducting a transparent and peaceful process.

Despite a few incidents, officials confirmed that voting remained largely incident-free. “No firing incidents were reported anywhere,” said ADG Kundan Krishnan, crediting intense patrolling and security measures over the past month for maintaining order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the strong voter response, saying on X that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had gained a “massive lead” in the first phase and expressed confidence ahead of phase two, scheduled for November 11.

ALSO READ: VIP’s Mukesh Sahani On Vijay Sinha Convoy Attack: ‘Suffering Consequences Of Bihar They…’