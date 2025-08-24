LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

The BJP clarified that Aadhaar alone cannot be used for voter registration in Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision, emphasizing it doesn’t prove citizenship. The Supreme Court allows Aadhaar alongside other documents to restore deleted voters, while the ECI stresses eligibility verification.

BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 24, 2025 17:26:41 IST

BJP on Sunday criticised reports suggesting that the Supreme Court had advocated the use of Aadhaar as a single document to gain voter enrolment during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls. BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya claimed that Aadhaar just serves as proof of identity and residence not citizenship and claimed that explaining the court’s order otherwise undermines legal provisions.

 Amit Malviya noted that Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act disqualifies non-citizens from voter registration. He also highlighted that the Supreme Court itself clarified on August 12 that Aadhaar is not a legal document to establish citizenship.

According to him, around 65 lakh names including alleged fake, deceased, Bangladeshi, and Rohingya entries were removed from Bihar’s initial voter list. However, only approximately 84,305 objections have been filed so far, constituting just 1.3% of the deletions. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had indeed permitted citizens whose names were deleted during the SIR to submit Aadhaar or any of the 11 other accepted documents to challenge exclusion and seek re-inclusion. The apex court also instructed political parties to position their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to assist genuine voters in filing claims. 

The Election Commission of India, responding to the court, reiterated that Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards cannot alone verify eligibility during the SIR, highlighting that these documents do not prove citizenship. However, the SC decision allows Aadhaar to be used alongside other documents to support restoration claims. 

Opposition parties have welcomed the SC’s directive. Leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and others viewed the judgment as justification of their concerns that the SIR could disenfranchise vulnerable groups.

In response, the BJP maintains that the integrity of the electoral process is being safeguarded: “Only Indian citizens will elect the next government not foreigners,” Amit Malviya stated. 

Also Read: Hanuman Chalisa’s Ancient Verse Accurately Predicts Sun-Earth Distance: A Stunning Revelation

Tags: Aadhar CardBihar ElectionsSCSIR

RELATED News

India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision
BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision
BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision
BJP Clarifies Aadhaar Alone Insufficient for Voter Registration in Bihar Roll Revision

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?