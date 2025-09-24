LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 71st National Film Award: Vikrant Massey honoured with Best Actor in Leading Role for '12th Fail'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 24, 2025 05:01:05 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Vikrant Massey on Tuesday was felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for ’12th Fail’, based on the true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame immense challenges to clear the UPSC exam and become an IPS officer.

He received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Vikrant shares this special honour with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who won the award for ‘Jawan’.

In August, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners’ list, with Vikrant honoured as one of the National Award recipients.

A few hours after the announcement, Vikrant, in a press statement, expressed his happiness, dedicating the award to “marginalised people.”

“…I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day,” he shared. He described it as a “privilege” to receive the award alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true.I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan,” Vikrant expressed.

’12th Fail’ was released in 2023 by director Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The story revolves around Manoj Kumar Sharma’s journey preparing for the UPSC exam and his struggles. The film’s story motivates viewers to persevere through challenges. It puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, played a crucial role in his rise. Medha Shankr plays a pivotal role in the film. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 12th FailAwardsBollywooddelhiNational Film Awardsvikrant massey

QUICK LINKS