"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 10:44:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Cricket fans across the country are divided as India prepares to face Pakistan in their first international match since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The high-voltage encounter, among the biggest rivalries in world cricket, has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Amid the debate, Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit strongly opposed the match, calling it a “black day” for the country and accusing organisers of “insensitivity.”

“…a black day for this country. We cannot be this insensitive. Our cricketers should have this much shame; money is not everything. I want to say to all the cricketers that the people you play for have their hands covered with blood, and that blood is of Indians…,” Pandit told ANI.

He added that India has faced attacks for decades and said such decisions amounted to “insulting” fallen soldiers. Pandit also urged broadcasters not to air the match.

“Over the past 40 years, the attacks on our nation have been constant… The government can give any reason or tell any rule, but it won’t go down our throats. You are taking all this lightly because no one from your own family has been attacked… It is an insult to all those security forces who have lost their lives for this nation… We have appealed to the television channels not to broadcast this match,” he said.

Opposition parties had earlier demanded a boycott of the game, but the Centre issued no objection for the Indian team to play against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

The two sides have met 13 times in the T20Is, with India leading 9-3. One of Pakistan’s three wins came in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai–their last victory over India in T20 cricket.

India beat Pakistan by six runs in New York the last time the two teams met at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah produced a magical spell to turn the match when Pakistan seemed like the clear favourites to pick up a victory.

In the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have clashed 19 times across both ODI and T20I formats. India has won 10, Pakistan six, while three matches were abandoned. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ashoke-panditboycottind-vs-pakistanindia vs pakistanoperation sindoor

RELATED News

"India is going to win, no doubt about that": Sai Dharam Tej on Asia Cup IND-PAK clash 2025
"Baut Pyara Hai": Diljit Dosanjh heaps praise on Aryan Khan, says meeting him felt like SRK
Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Parasakthi' release date set for January 9, to face competition from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at box office
'Janaawar' trailer out: Bhuvan Arora plays an honest cop who must navigate maze of hidden secrets in this investigative crime drama
"Everyone is doing a good job": Sonu Sood on consolidated relief efforts by individuals, government in flood-affected villages in Punjab

LATEST NEWS

Who is Kavin Mittal? Meet The Internet Entrepreneur As Hike Shuts Down, His Billionaire Father Is…
Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary
Happy Birthday Suryakumar Yadav: Here’s How The New Indian Captain Has Performed Against Arch Rivals Pakistan
South Korean chip stocks rally on strong U.S. tech momentum
Nora Fatehi Teams Up With Yo Yo Honey Singh For Explosive Punjabi Rap Debut, Fans Can’t Wait
"We should not be overconfident in this game" Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Pandey advices Team India ahead of much-awaited India-Pakistan match
Flash Flood, Landslides Witnessed In Parts Of Manipur
From Russian to Polish: 7 Most Spoken Native Languages In Europe
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Toss Prediction For India vs Pakistan Match
"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers
"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers
"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers
"A black day for this country": IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit terms India-Pakistan cricket match an "insult" to fallen soldiers

QUICK LINKS