LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 23, 2025 12:56:03 IST

Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has condemned the use of artificial intelligence for creating his fake videos.

Taking to his Instagram story, Akshay wrote a strong-worded note, highlighting that he recently came across AI-generated videos of a film trailer which shows him in the role of Maharishi Valmiki.

“I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if these are real or morphed. In today’s time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information,” the actor added.

Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

The ‘Jolly LLB 3’ star’s reaction comes at a time when Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar have sought protection of their personality rights, including theur name, image, photographs, voice, and performances, from unauthorised use on digital platforms for commercial or personal gain.

At that time, the Delhi High Court came down heavily on the unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name, image, and persona, noting that such misuse without consent not only caused financial detriment but also harmed her dignity and reputation.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Subhash Kapoor-directed ‘Jolly LLB 3’, also starring Arshad Warsi.

The duo reprised their beloved characters as Jolly, locking horns in an intense court battle. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Jolly LLB 3 opened in theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: ai-videosAishwarya raiakshay kumarBollywoodbollywood-aientertainment newsJolly LLB 3

RELATED News

"I believe in second chances a lot": Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' returns to theatres on September 26
"Cultural fusion at its finest": AR Rahman teases collaboration with Japanese boy band 'JOI'
Janhvi Kapoor steps out in late mother Sridevi's saree for 'Homebound' special screening; check pics
'Homebound' screening turns star-studded as Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor among others attend Mumbai premiere
Human Rights Commission urges action against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix over airing e-cigarette scene in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

LATEST NEWS

UAE Bans Tourist And Work Visas For These 9 Countries, Is India On The List?
Oliva launches GeneIQ – India's First DNA-Based Derma Clinic Application
Grace Harris ruled out of upcoming Women's World Cup with calf strain
Karan Aujla Stuns Fans As He Shares Unexpected Spotlight Moment With Selena Gomez On The Tonight Show
Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend and London-Educated Businesswoman Making Headlines
Uttarakhand CM extends greetings on National Ayurveda Day
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours
EAM Jaishankar joins EU Foreign Ministers in New York, discusses multilateralism, Ukraine, Gaza
Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg
Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"
Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"
Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"
Akshay Kumar calls out AI-generated film trailer showing him as 'Maharishi Valmiki', says "misleading content is being produced at great speed"

QUICK LINKS