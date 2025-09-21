LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > "Awakened feeling of patriotism in every person," says Amruta Fadnavis after watching 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 21, 2025 23:25:04 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed her happiness after attending the screening of the musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Sunday.

The musical saga was penned, produced and presented by lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The show was attended by numerous B-town celebs, including Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and others.

After watching ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi’, Amruta Fadnavis said that the musical saga has invoked a “feeling of patriotism” in every person.

“I felt very good after watching the musical saga based on the life of PM Modi, which shows that he dedicated his life to the service of people. The feeling of patriotism has awakened in every person,” said Amruta Fadnavis while talking to ANI.

From Akshay Kumar to Raveena Tandon and Tiger Shroff, several members of the Indian film industry attended the screening. Akshay posed with Tiger at the screening. Both looked dapper as they arrived in black suits.

Actor Vikrant Massey also attended the screening of the musical ‘Mera Desh Pehle’.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also spotted arriving at the event.

Excited about attending the musical, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah told ANI, “This will be a very beautiful play, and we will get to learn about some new aspects of the life of PM Modi. We are very excited.”

Vipul was accompanied by his wife and actor Shefali Shah. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the music saga.

Speaking to the media, he said, “Through today’s program, some aspects of PM Modi will be shown about which people don’t know much. The program is being organised in six big cities of the nation. People from all sections of society are participating in this programme.”

Earlier, on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation, “Mera Desh Pehle”, was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in the national capital. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: amruta-fadnavisentertainmentmera-desh-pehlenarendra modinita-mukesh-ambani-cultural-centre

