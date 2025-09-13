Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan schools Kunickaa Sadanand over upbringing comment on Tanya Mittal, labels her a "control freak"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 13:39:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): This weekend, Bigg Boss 19 will look a little different as Salman Khan will not be hosting the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar.’ Instead, Farah Khan has stepped in to bring her own flair to the show. And it looks like she’s not holding back!

In the promos released by the makers, Farah can be seen confronting Kunickaa Sadanand about her behaviour in the house, particularly calling her out for being overly “bossy” and disrespectful toward others.

The promo kicks off with Farah taking Kunickaa to task for taking food from Zeishan’s plate and putting it back. She sternly tells her, “Kunickaa ji, ye jo aapka ghar mein aake rawaiya hai–kisi ke plate se aapne khana nikaalke wapas rakha, this is a shocker for us.”

Farah doesn’t stop there. She further calls out Kunickaa for making disparaging comments about Tanya Mittal’s upbringing, firmly stating, “Aap direct logon ki parvarish par chali jaati hai… that is very wrong. Hamara yaa kisi ka haq nahi banta hai uss par tokna. Aapko lagta hai aap kabhi galat jaati hain nahi. And you are becoming a control freak.”

The upcoming episode will also feature Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who will join the show to promote their film Jolly LLB 3.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Alongside Kunickaa Sadanand, contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik are competing for the trophy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

