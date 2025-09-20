LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 18:12:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Actor-host Salman Khan is back in his fierce style, taking the stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a recent promo, Salman Khan could be seen returning to his hosting duties on Bigg Boss 19 after a long gap. The actor wasted no time in calling out the contestants for their performance and behaviour inside the house.

In the promo, Salman turned to Gaurav Khanna for being inactive, cautioning him about the tag of “overrated.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“Gaurav, aap front foot pe khelne se ghabra rahe hai. Poore hafte karibab 20 minute nazar aaye hai aap. Palak jhapke aap chale gaye. (Gaurav, you appear afraid to play in the front. Last week, you were visible for only 20 minutes. You disappeared in the blink of an eye),” Salman told the ‘Anupamaa’ actor.

He further went on to ask the other contestants about Gaurav Khanna’s contributions to the captaincy task. While Mridul Tiwari commented that he is only present to clap, Baseer Ali added, “He goes to people every time, says a few things and then steps back.”

“Gaurav, every actor should be scared of this one word…overrated hai yaar,” Salman Khan warned.

On the other hand, Salman also called out Mridul Tiwari for remaining in the shadow of others. “You are seen in the plus-one category. Do you think you will get votes even if you do nothing? You will not get votes. If you are not visible over here, your fans will also withdraw at the critical time,” the actor said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 19 kick-started in August this year, focusing on the theme of ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bollywoodentertainment newsGaurav Khannasalman khanWeekend Ka Vaar

RELATED News

'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore
Fans gather at singer Zubeen Garg's residence in Guwahati to mourn his demise
Singer Zubeen Garg's post-mortem completed in Singapore: Assam CM
Zubeen Garg's body to be brought back to Guwahati after post-mortem in Singapore, confirms Assam CM
Deepika Padukone kicks off filming for 'King' with SRK, shares FIRST post after exit from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

LATEST NEWS

Mozambique: Indian Navy conducts yoga session, social engagements in Maputo
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistani Cricket Legend Suggests Shaheen Afridi ‘To Study’ Oman Bowler’s Success Against India
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"
Yugen Infra to Bring Exclusive Offers and Benefits for Property Buyers at Goa Property Expo in Gurugram
Watch Viral Video: Man Drops His Brand-New iPhone 17 Pro In Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Here’s What Happened Next
Viral Drama: Family Allegedly ‘Steals’ Bedsheets On Purushottam Express, Sparks Debate – Railways To Take Action?
WPA chief Paul hails India's para-sports transformation, calls nation "ideal host" for World Para Athletics Championships
Viral Video: Helmetless Bikers Crash On Footpath, Netizens React ‘Unemployment Is A Serious Issue’
Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks Beyond Asia Cup 2025, Shares Plans To Strengthen Game
Two school children killed in train accident in Delhi's Nangloi
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

QUICK LINKS