Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan cautions Gaurav Khanna of becoming "overrated", tells Mridul "You are seen in plus one category"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Actor-host Salman Khan is back in his fierce style, taking the stage for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a recent promo, Salman Khan could be seen returning to his hosting duties on Bigg Boss 19 after a long gap. The actor wasted no time in calling out the contestants for their performance and behaviour inside the house.

In the promo, Salman turned to Gaurav Khanna for being inactive, cautioning him about the tag of “overrated.”

“Gaurav, aap front foot pe khelne se ghabra rahe hai. Poore hafte karibab 20 minute nazar aaye hai aap. Palak jhapke aap chale gaye. (Gaurav, you appear afraid to play in the front. Last week, you were visible for only 20 minutes. You disappeared in the blink of an eye),” Salman told the ‘Anupamaa’ actor.

He further went on to ask the other contestants about Gaurav Khanna’s contributions to the captaincy task. While Mridul Tiwari commented that he is only present to clap, Baseer Ali added, “He goes to people every time, says a few things and then steps back.”

“Gaurav, every actor should be scared of this one word…overrated hai yaar,” Salman Khan warned.

On the other hand, Salman also called out Mridul Tiwari for remaining in the shadow of others. “You are seen in the plus-one category. Do you think you will get votes even if you do nothing? You will not get votes. If you are not visible over here, your fans will also withdraw at the critical time,” the actor said.

Bigg Boss 19 kick-started in August this year, focusing on the theme of ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

