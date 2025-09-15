Dhol tasha troupe in Pune launches signature campaign for DJ free festivals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Pune’s dhol troupe launched a signature campaign under the initiative “DJ and Dolby-free Processions.” The campaign started on Sunday at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Kalaawant Trust’s initiative aims to address growing concerns about noise pollution during Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals.

Despite existing laws, rules, and court directives, loud sound systems continue to dominate public processions, causing distress to residents. Kalaawant Trust has demanded a strict ban on DJs, Dolby, and similar high-decibel sound systems during religious and cultural processions, anniversaries of national figures, and decorative rallies, as stated in the press release shared by the Trust.

Trust representatives highlighted that this year, Ganesh visarjan processions in Latur, Solapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were DJ-free, drawing widespread appreciation. However, the disappointing experience during Pune’s visarjan processions prompted the group to launch a city-wide campaign.

Famous Marathi Actor and Kalaawant Trust Chairman Saurabh Gokhale said nearly 3,000 signatures have already been collected online and offline, and the memorandum will be submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The campaign will continue in different parts of Pune over the next three Sundays, and citizens have been urged to participate in large numbers.

He said in a statement, “Our initiative is a small but sincere effort to protect citizens, preserve our cultural traditions, and restore peace in public celebrations. We are not against festivals or devotional expressions, but against the misuse of high-decibel DJ, Dolby, and sound systems that cause health issues, disturb communities, and disrespect the sanctity of our traditions. With honest intentions, we seek public support to ensure that festivities remain joyous, safe, and culturally enriching.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also briefed about the initiative by Kalaawant Trust during a program at Bal Gandharv Rangmandir. Several dhol-tasha performers from Kalaawant Pathak participated in Sunday’s drive to promote traditional instruments and art forms as alternatives to DJs, as stated in the press release shared by the Trust.

Speaking on the matter, CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government’s stance aligns with the citizens’ demand for DJ-free festivals.

“As far as the issue of DJ (Dolby Sounds) free festivals is concerned, the role of the government is also the same. If you look at it on a larger scale, the number of people playing DJs during this Ganesh festival has reduced considerably. In metropolitan cities, it has almost completely stopped. We have also taken action in some places against DJ sounds. The government’s intention is not just to say ‘don’t play,’ but to create more awareness among people so that they themselves decide not to play DJs during festivals. That is a better approach, and it will have a long-lasting impact,” Fadnavis told the media in Pune.

Kalaawant Trust, which runs the well-known Kalaawant Pathak dhol-tasha troupe in Pune, has been actively working to promote traditional performing arts, preserve cultural practices, and encourage youth participation in community-driven initiatives. The Trust believes that curbing noise pollution while reviving traditional instruments will make festivals more sustainable and inclusive. (ANI)

