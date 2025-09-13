"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home
Home > Bollywood > "Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 11:17:09 IST

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): After shots were fired at their Bareilly residence in the early hours of Friday, Jagdish Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, described the terrifying incident on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, said that the assailants fired 8-10 rounds at his Civil Lines home. He added that the gunshots were foreign-made.

“…Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence…Police are making all possible efforts…Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it…The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made…I think 8-10 rounds were fired…I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken its responsibility, but it is not clear yet…” he said.

According to police, two motorbike-borne assailants fired at the residence around 3:30 am.

“We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani’s residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members,” SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya, said.

He added that five teams have been formed under SP City and SP Crime for further investigation.

“We will take strict action against the involved accused. I personally met with the family and have assured them of their safety,” he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bareilly-shootingBollywoodBollywood newsdisha pataniuttar-pradesh-crime

