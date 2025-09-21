"I feel responsible towards people": Mohit Chauhan on being part of 'Namo Yuva Run' in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Singer Mohit Chauhan, who took part in ‘Namo Yuva Run’ on Sunday said the run was “very important” as it was related to “eradication of drug abuse.”

Addressing mediapersons, he shared, “In view of the birthday of our Prime Minister that was on September 17th, these events are being organised in the entire country and hence this run is also being organised as part of… I am happy to be invited to this event… I feel responsible towards the people of my region, and since this run is in relation to the eradication of drug abuse, it is very important… This message needs to be spread to the entire society and I have come here to contribute to this campaign in any way I can…”

BJP leader and former chief minister Jairam Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts and contributions to the development of the country.

He said, “It is fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contributing to the country through his able leadership. This will be successful if every citizen of the country is healthy… Drug abuse cannot be stopped via speech or debates… Decisions need to be taken with the participation of the public. This event is one of the programs organised on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday… People are participating in the marathon in large numbers, and I am happy that renowned singer Mohit Chauhan is among us as its brand ambassador… I wish that Himachal Pradesh and the country is free of drug abuse and pray for the long and healthy life of the Prime Minister…”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Lucknow on Sunday and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada programme.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, emphasises health and participation of youth.’Namo Yuva Run’ campaign, a nationwide initiative to promote the message of fitness and social awareness, was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7.

Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign.

BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Tejasvi Surya, while announcing the campaign, had said that to mark PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is organising ‘Namo Yuva Run’ at 75 locations in the country on September 21 with the participation of thousands of youth. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)