LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 20:37:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s film ‘Homebound’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

Producer Karan Johar on Friday evening took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to The Film Federation of India (FFI) for choosing ‘Homebound’ to represent India at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

“One of the “pinch me” moments that I will NEVER forget!!!! Extremely honoured, humbled and ecstatic that our film #Homebound is selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards! Our deepest gratitude to the @filmfederationofindia to believe in the story, in us and what we can bring to the world stage for Indian cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire team,” Karan’s post read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Director Neeraj Ghaywan also expressed his excitement.

In a statement, he shared “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m extremely grateful.”

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, ‘Homebound’ was recently screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it clinched the second runner-up spot for the prestigious International People’s Choice Award.

In May, the film received a 9-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes 2025.

Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan described ‘Homebound’ as “a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival.”

“It’s about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them,” said the director, adding that he hopes the film “helps us look closer–with empathy–and see what we’ve been conditioned to ignore.”Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film.

The film is all set to be released in Indian theatres on September 26. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cannes 2025homeboundkaran joharneeraj-ghaywanoscars-2026tiff

RELATED News

Rajesh Tailang engages with students at Anupam Kher's acting institute 'Actor Prepares'
Robo Shankar funeral: Udhayanidhi Stalin, film fraternity, fans pay last respects in Chennai
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
Prakash Raj, Arjun Das's first looks out ahead of Pawan Kalyan's OG trailer release
'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets OTT release date on Netflix, details inside

LATEST NEWS

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
Nepal starts clearing charred vehicles, government buildings as damage assessment continues
"Zubeen went on yacht with Assam locals, we had no prior knowledge": Singapore Festival Organisers
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure deny any impact due to the recent CBI Actions on RCFL, RHFL, and Anil Ambani
Have become like Rohit: Suryakumar struggles to remember changes as India win toss, opt to bat against Oman
Good News For Indians, This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 59000, Know How To Apply
Economic and social survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Indian voice at UNHRC calls out Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026

QUICK LINKS