Home > Bollywood > 'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 14:58:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom drama ‘Jolly LLB 3’ has finally hit the big screens, bringing the two actors back to their witty lawyer roles under the direction of Subhash Kapoor.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 12.50 crore nett in India on its opening day.

While the morning and noon shows started on an ordinary note, the evening and night shows picked up strongly with solid occupancy. Going by the current trend, the film is expected to show significant growth over the weekend, with Saturday already off to a strong start.

The third film in the popular franchise pits two Jollies against each other in the courtroom, both trying to win cases in their own way–bending rules, using technical loopholes, and clashing over who is the “real Jolly” in the legal world.

This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Alongside the lead duo, the film features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and others in key roles.

Jolly LLB 3, presented by Star Studio18, released in theatres on September 19, 2025.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, with Amrita Rao also starring in the first part.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Priyadarshan’s film ‘Haiwaan’ alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film recently went on floors in Kochi. In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in ‘Bhooth Bangla.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: akshay kumarArshad WarsiBollywoodbox officecourtroom-dramaIndian cinemaJolly LLB 3subhash-kapoor

QUICK LINKS