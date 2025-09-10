LIVE TV
Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court

Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court

Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 17:12:21 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is finally out, showcasing an epic courtroom face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The trailer was unveiled on Wednesday at a special promotional event in Meerut, where fans got their first glimpse of the clash between Akshay and Warsi.

The film brings back the essence of the popular franchise, with two Jollies fighting to prove who the ‘real’ one is. The three-minute-six-second trailer shows constant arguments between the two lawyers, while Judge Tripathi, played by Saurabh Shukla, struggles to maintain control of his courtroom.

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Take a look

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Studio18 (@starstudio18)

Along with Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother.

Directed and written by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: akshay kumarArshad Warsicourtroom-face-offJolly LLB 3Trailer

