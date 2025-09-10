LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna join hands as co-hosts for new talk show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 18:21:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to come together as co-hosts for the very first time in a new Prime Video talk show titled ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.’

The unscripted series, produced by Banijay Asia, will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Viewers can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour as the two hosts bring their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said that the show will move beyond routine celebrity chatter and give audiences spontaneous and entertaining conversations.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining–Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Madhok as per a press release.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer-Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India added, “Two Much puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle–not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up–unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity–and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh.”

The show is presented by OPPO and co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers, with the brands associating themselves with what they describe as a platform for “unfiltered, engaging, and bold conversations.”

The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: amazon primeBollywoodkajoltalk-showtwinkle khannatwo-much-with-kajol-and-twinkle

