Home > Bollywood > 'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' screening in Patna, Bihar Ministers express delight

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 01:47:06 IST

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 23 (ANI): The musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi’ was screened at Urja Auditorium in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday. Several ministers attended the screening.

Bihar minister Neeraj Kumar Singh expressed his happiness after watching the musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle’, saying that he travelled 300 kilometres to watch the screening.

While talking to ANI, Singh said, “We are very excited. My area is 300 kilometres away from here. I came here as soon as I got the information. If a film has been made on Prime Minister Modi’s life, we want to watch it. There has been a lot of struggle in the Prime Minister’s life. He is engaged in serving the country day and night; this is something to learn from. He is the world’s best leader.”

After watching the screening, BJP leader Anamika Singh was full of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the screening highlighted the Prime Minister’s dedication to the country.

“Prime Minister Modi thinks about every citizen on how India’s respect can increase in the country and abroad. We are getting the opportunity to watch a presentation about him. His body, mind, wealth, and life are dedicated to the country,” said Anamika Singh while talking to ANI.

The screening of the musical saga ‘Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi’ was also held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was attended by numerous bollywood celebrities, including Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the music saga in Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he shared, “Through today’s program, some aspects of PM Modi will be shown about which people don’t know much.The program is being organised in six big cities of the nation. People from all sections of society are participating in this program.”

Earlier, on September 17, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, a grand musical presentation, ‘Mera Desh Pehle’, was organised at KD Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, in the national capital. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

