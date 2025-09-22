LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Prasanth Varma shares first-look poster of 'Adhira', SJ Suryah, Kalyan Dasari to play lead role

Prasanth Varma shares first-look poster of 'Adhira', SJ Suryah, Kalyan Dasari to play lead role

Prasanth Varma shares first-look poster of 'Adhira', SJ Suryah, Kalyan Dasari to play lead role

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 19:48:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): Director Prasanth Varma has shared the first look poster of the next instalment in his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe titled ‘Adhira’. It stars SJ Suryah and Kalyan Dasari in the lead role.

Taking to his X handle, Prasanth Varma shared the poster of the film ‘Adhira’, which is directed by Sharan Koppisetty. The poster features a destructive background with a volcano, lava, lightning and rubble flying.

Kalyan posed in an armoured suit while Suryah wore a black outfit and a horn headgear. Both of them had a fierce look on their faces.

The film is produced by Priwaz Ramesh Duggal and created by Prasanth Varma. While sharing the poster, Prasanth Varma wrote, “When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges. Presenting Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah in ADHIRA. A New SUPERHERO from Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. A RKDStudios Production. Presented By RK Duggal, Directed By Sharam Koppisetty. It is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal.”

Adhira marks another addition in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe after Prasanth announced the sequel to Teja Sajja starrer blockbuster film ‘HanuMan’ titled ‘Jai Hanuman’ starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role.

The film will be directed by Prasanth Varma and will feature Rishab Shetty as Lord Hanuman. Bhushan Kumar will present the upcoming mythological epic produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

While sharing an update about the film, Varma said in a statement, “Jai Hanuman is a dream project that combines mythology with modern filmmaking techniques. The film is not just about the undying spirit of devotion and courage that Lord Hanuman embodies, but also a reminder that strength guided by faith can move mountains.”

Bhushan Kumar will present ‘Jai Hanuman’, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, as per the press release.

On speaking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar said, “With Jai Hanuman, we are stepping further into large-scale, culturally rooted storytelling. Collaborating with Mythri Movie Makers, we are thrilled to introduce a film that is a celebration of Indian cinema and timeless devotion – our long-standing partnership with them and Rishab Shetty’s performance make the journey even more special,” as per the press release.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar (Mythri Movie Makers), Jai Hanuman will celebrate faith and storytelling, supported by high production values and cutting-edge cinematic technology.

The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

