Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have extended their heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

In a special video message, Saif Ali Khan recalled visiting PM Modi with his family in the national capital, further sharing his warm wishes for the leader.

“It was a lovely trip to Delhi with family. We got to see the beautiful PM house, and we were hosted wonderfully. It was a truly memorable experience. He has such a packed schedule with a lot of responsibilities regarding the growth of the country’s economy and leading both national and international initiatives. Despite this, he took the time to meet with us. He appreciated the contribution of my in-laws in the field of art and my father’s contributions in cricket. He also spoke about my mother’s cinematic journey,” the actor said.

Saif shared how PM Modi expressed a lot of love and affection for his kids, Taimur and Jeh, before signing autographs for them.

“Such things touch your heart and stay with you as a memorable moment. It was a wonderful afternoon. I would like to wish him all the best and hope to continue to support him in working so hard in making our country even greater,” he concluded.

Likewise, Kareena Kapoor also dedicated a birthday post for the Prime Minister and wrote, “Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaye Shri @narendramodi Ji! (A very happy birthday @narendramodi Ji!) Wishing you a very long, happy and healthy life… Best wishes, – Saif and Kareena.”

Actor Karisma Kapoor joined the list with her share of heartwarming wishes for PM Modi.

“Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, I pray for your long, healthy, and happy life. With utmost respect, wishing you a very happy 75th birthday. Jai Hind,” she said in a video message.

Birthday messages have been pouring in for PM Modi from celebrities, politicians, business leaders, and others. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Rajinikanth also shared their greetings. (ANI)

