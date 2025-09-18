Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 18, 2025 05:22:07 IST

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have extended their heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

In a special video message, Saif Ali Khan recalled visiting PM Modi with his family in the national capital, further sharing his warm wishes for the leader.

“It was a lovely trip to Delhi with family. We got to see the beautiful PM house, and we were hosted wonderfully. It was a truly memorable experience. He has such a packed schedule with a lot of responsibilities regarding the growth of the country’s economy and leading both national and international initiatives. Despite this, he took the time to meet with us. He appreciated the contribution of my in-laws in the field of art and my father’s contributions in cricket. He also spoke about my mother’s cinematic journey,” the actor said.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Saif shared how PM Modi expressed a lot of love and affection for his kids, Taimur and Jeh, before signing autographs for them.

“Such things touch your heart and stay with you as a memorable moment. It was a wonderful afternoon. I would like to wish him all the best and hope to continue to support him in working so hard in making our country even greater,” he concluded.

Likewise, Kareena Kapoor also dedicated a birthday post for the Prime Minister and wrote, “Janamdin ki hardik shubhkamnaye Shri @narendramodi Ji! (A very happy birthday @narendramodi Ji!) Wishing you a very long, happy and healthy life… Best wishes, – Saif and Kareena.”

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Actor Karisma Kapoor joined the list with her share of heartwarming wishes for PM Modi.

“Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, I pray for your long, healthy, and happy life. With utmost respect, wishing you a very happy 75th birthday. Jai Hind,” she said in a video message.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Birthday messages have been pouring in for PM Modi from celebrities, politicians, business leaders, and others. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Rajinikanth also shared their greetings. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Bollywoodentertainment newskareena kapoorpm-modi-75-birthdaypm-modi-turns-75Saif Ali Khan

RELATED News

Aryan captures dad Shah Rukh Khan with paps at 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere in Mumbai
Inside 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere: Ranbir-Alia, Ajay-Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and others turn heads
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani grace 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere; Akash-Shloka, Radhika Merchant join in
Disha Patani’s House Firing Case: Two Men Killed In Police Encounter, Who Is The Gang Behind?
Priyanka Chopra sends romantic birthday wish for Nick Jonas, says "We celebrate you everyday"

LATEST NEWS

Trump designates anti-fascist Antifa movement as a terrorist organization
Meta launches $499 Oakley smart glasses
Top global meatpacker JBS prepares for drop in cattle for slaughter in 2026
Maharashtra CM condemns alleged vandalism of Meenatai Thackeray's bust, orders probe
UAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
Merck Foundation CEO meets Maldives First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
FC Goa lose to Al Zawraa SC in AFC Champions League Two
NFL football fan runs a mile for every point his team loses by
Three police officers killed, two injured in Pennsylvania shooting, state police commissioner says
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for PM Modi, actor recalls "He signed autographs for Taimur, Jeh"

QUICK LINKS