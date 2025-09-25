LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 10:58:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, speaking about his health scare on the premiere episode of ‘Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle’ on Amazon Prime.

Salman arrived on the show for the very first episode alongside former co-star and close friend Aamir Khan, as he got candid about life, work, and more.

Revealing that he suffered from ‘Trigeminal Neuralgia’ – a neurological disease, Salman spoke about how he had extreme pain, which made his everyday activities almost impossible.

“You have to live with it. There are a lot of people surviving with bypass surgeries, heart conditions and much more. When I had trigeminal neuralgia, that pain was…you won’t want your biggest enemy to have it. I suffered it for seven-and-a-half years. It used to pain every 4-5 minutes. It would happen suddenly,” the actor said.

Salman also recalled how the condition made him struggle with basic things, as he would take an hour and a half to have breakfast.

“For an omelette, I couldn’t chew it, so I had to force myself, hurt myself and take as much pain, so I could get rid of a meal,” he continued.

On the show, Salman Khan also revealed taking about 750 mg of painkillers for the pain, thinking that it was some dental issue. “I was asked when this pain would go away, and I said that it reduces a bit and keeps coming back when I have a drink or two. That is when they realised it was about a nerve thing,” he stated.

The actor recalled an incident from the sets of his 2007 film, ‘Partner’ and shared, “Lara (Dutta) was there. She removed a strand of hair from my face, and I felt pain. I was like ‘Wow Lara, you’re electrifying! That’s when it started.”

While sharing his painful experiences, Salman claimed that his condition is called the “suicidal disease.

While assuring that his condition is much better now, Salman admitted to still suffering from health conditions like an aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden attacks of severe facial pain. It affects the trigeminal nerve, or the fifth cranial nerve, which provides feeling and nerve signalling to parts of the head and face. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aamir khanBollywoodentertainment newssalman khansalman-khan-nerve-disordertwo-much-with-kajol-twinkle

RELATED News

"Shah Rukh sir came and said main toh yeh award pehen raha hun": Vikrant recalls his BTS moments with King Khan, Rani Mukerji from 71st National Awards
"We feel good to see our seniors being awarded": Kangana Ranaut on Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour
'OG' Premiere: Pawan Kalyan fans gather in large numbers outside theatres in Hyderabad
Ambani family celebrates Navratri with devotion, tradition and grandeur
How Did Salman Khan React To His Ex-Katrina Kaif’s Pregnancy Announcement With Vicky Kaushal?

LATEST NEWS

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 70 Crore, Festive Boost Ahead?
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita
8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!
Transforming Education: The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, will lead India A in ODI series against Australia A
From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect
‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"
Salman Khan opens up on suffering immense pain during nerve disorder, says "You would not want your biggest enemy to have it"

QUICK LINKS