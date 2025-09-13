Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 19:33:05 IST

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday.

Dressed in a blue shirt and a denim jeans, Salman Khan had a pleasant meeting with the Ladakh’s LG as they were seen smiling during a conversation.

Salman also recieved a Thangka Canvas painting from the Ladakh’s LG, which featured a view of Buddha’s life in a traditional Buddhist art style. The duo posed with the painting, signifying the pleasant meeting at the Raj Niwas in Leh.

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

The Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh shared the news of Salman Khan’s courtesy visit on their X handle on Saturday. They wrote, “Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh.”

The courtesy visit of Salman Khan came amid his shooting schedule in Leh for his upcoming film ‘Battle of Galwan’. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has begun shooting for his much-anticipated film ‘Battle of Galwan’.

Earlier this month, the actor dropped the picture on his Instagram handle in which Salman is seen in a military uniform. His rugged moustache and commanding gaze reflected fierce patriotism.

Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial ‘Battle of Galwan’, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers had died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a “possible” Chinese aggression.

Since the clashes, India and China have disengaged from various border areas steadily and have also created a buffer zone in various regions. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

The announcement video showcased Salman with bloodstains on his face and sheer patriotism in his eyes. It further elaborates on the film’s theme. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Battle of Galwancourtesy-meetingkavinder-guptalieutenant-governorsalman khan

RELATED News

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' release date out, film to hit theatres on this day
Tiger Shroff dons 'Flying Jatt' costume after almost 8 years for dance workshop with cancer-battling children in Mumbai
Lavish Life of Bollywood’s New Gen-Z Stars Everyone’s Talking About
Bigg Boss 19: Farah Khan schools Kunickaa Sadanand over upbringing comment on Tanya Mittal, labels her a "control freak"
"Gunshots were foreign-made, not indigenous": Disha Patani's father after shots fired at their Bareilly home

LATEST NEWS

I4C, Amazon jointly launch pan-India awareness campaign against online frauds-scams
US Authorities Prepare Formal Charges Against Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Hong Kong Open: India shuttler Lakshya Sen storms into final for first time since last year
Urban Company IPO Allotment: Check If You Got Lucky In This Highly Anticipated Listing Boom
Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Allotment: Applied For The IPO? Step-by-Step Guide To Check The Online Status
"There is now complete peace": Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave regarding reports of tunnel-like structure under dargah
Dev Accelerator IPO Allotment: Invested In IPO? Check The Status Using PAN Or Application Number
Ambassador Sibi George hailed as towering figure in advancing India-Japan relations
Vishal-Sheykhar celebrates 25 years in music industry with a memorable 'Super Hit Tour' concert in Delhi
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh
Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta at the Raj Niwas in Leh

QUICK LINKS