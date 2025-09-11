LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Charlie Kirk dead Charlie Kirk Apple IPhone 17 launch apple KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 06:29:19 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): The shooting of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Blind Babu’ has begun. It is directed by K Ravi Varma.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Zee Studios, the film production and distribution company, announced the commencement of the shooting on Tuesday.

In the series of pictures, the director and actor were seen posing with a film’s clapboard, signifying the start of the ‘Blind Babu’ shoot.

Nawazuddin and veteran actor Pavan Malhotra were also seen posing with the director in the pictures. According to the post, the film is expected to star Pavan and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles.

While sharing the photos, Zee Studios wrote, “Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur? Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense, but with dark comic relief. The journey of BlindBabu begins now!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Apart from this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in the upcoming Maddock Films’ movie ‘Thama’. It also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor will be playing the negative role in the film. It will portray the character of ‘Yakshasan-Andhere ka badshah.’

In the recently released character posters from the film, Nawazuddin is seen sporting long hair, exuding a devilish aura.

Directed by ‘Munjya’ fame Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Thama’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films.

It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.’Thama’ will be released on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: blind-babublind-babu-shootentertainmentNawazuddin Siddiqui

RELATED News

"Jai Mahakal wohi hai asli Khiladi," responds Akshay Kumar when fans chant 'Ek Khiladi Sab Pe Bhari'
Actor Prajakta Koli postpones plan to visit Nepal amid Gen Z protests, violence
Sonu Nigam celebrates 'Bijuria' with unseen pictures from original recording, Varun Dhawan says "made me want to be actor"
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton calls Pratik "brother" after 'Gandhi' receives standing ovation at TIFF
"Joker by his side…": Twinkle Khanna gives sneak peek into Akshay Kumar's quirky '7 am' birthday bash

LATEST NEWS

Amit Shah inaugurates and lays foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 66 crore in Gujarat's Sanand
India supports Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship at EAS preparatory meeting
Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'
Kristin Cabot's estranged husband Andrew breaks silence on divorce following Coldplay kiss cam controversy
LuckyBanglaSports88 Taps into Star Power with Keya Payel as Brand Ambassador
PKL 12: Aditya, Pankaj shine as Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas
Why Is The Government Launching The ‘Gyan Bharatam’ Mission? Gyan Bharatam International Conference To Begin Today in Delhi
CM Vishnu Deo Sai steps in to ensure safe return of Chhattisgarh tourists stranded in Nepal
Upendra Dwivedi meets Myanmar Army Commander, discusses ways to adavance bilateral defence cooperation
ITR Filing Deadline Extension: Tax Return For Pensioners In 2025? Here’s What Retirees Need To Know
Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'
Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'
Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'
Shooting begins for Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Blind Babu'

QUICK LINKS