Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Parasakthi' release date set for January 9, to face competition from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at box office
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 23:03:07 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): Actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited film ‘Parasakthi’ has finally got a release date. The film is written and directed by Sudha Kongara.

Produced by Aakash Baskaran under the banner of Dawn Pictures, the movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead roles.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Dawn Pictures shared a video offering a glimpse into the movie and Sivakarthikeyan’s role. The film is slated to release on January 14, 2026.

“A stunning ride through history awaits. #Parasakthi in Theatres from 14th January 2026,” wrote Dawn Pictures while sharing the video.

 
 
 
 
 
The movie will be facing competition with Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayangan’, which is slated to release in theatres on January 9, 2026. Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions.

On Republic Day, 2025, Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his look from his ‘Jana Nayagan’.

The film’s first poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a swarm of people in the backdrop. Vijay looked uber cool in a blue denim shirt and black pants. His character’s look was elevated with dark sunglasses.

Captioning the poster, Vijay simply wrote, “#JanaNayagan.”

On the actor’s 51st birthday, the makers released the first teaser for Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Jana Nayagan’. Titled First Roar, the short video gives fans their first glimpse of Vijay in the much-awaited film.

The 65-second teaser opens with Vijay’s voice saying, “You guys will live in my heart.”

The actor is then seen walking through a battle-like setting in a police uniform, holding a lathi. The teaser features visuals of destruction and calm intensity, setting the tone for a serious action drama.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolved around a RAW agent’s mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay’s character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: dawn-picturesentertainmentparasakthiSivakarthikeyanthalapathy-vijay

