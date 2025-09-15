Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' sets November release date, details inside
Home > Bollywood > Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' sets November release date, details inside

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' sets November release date, details inside

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' sets November release date, details inside

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 21:57:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer much-awaited Telugu film ‘Jatadhara’ is set to officially hit theatres on November 7.

On Monday, the makers announced the film’s release date, revealing that it will be out in both Hindi and Telugu languages. They also unveiled a jaw-dropping motion poster of ‘Jatadhara’, taking the excitement to the next level.

Sonakshi Sinha also shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, “From the depths of darkness the divine rises. #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi #JatadharaOnNOV7 #Awakeningbegins.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOnOFq3AvEJ/

The motion poster appears to be crackling with energy, as divine chants reverberate alongside cosmic visuals.

With a multi-star cast of actors like Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, the film promises to be an “unforgettable clash of good vs evil, of light vs darkness, of human will vs cosmic fate,” the makers said, as per the press release.

Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal shared that ‘Jatadhara’ is rooted in a folk tale, where darkness will collide with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with God. “It’s a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny,” they added.

Besides the exciting posters of the film, an official teaser of the film was unveiled in August.

In the one-minute-12-second teaser, Sudheer Babu appears as a powerful character “born from sacrifice,” while Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a never-before-seen look as a mystical figure “created by greed.” The teaser hints at an intense face-off between the two.

Sonakshi’s look has caught many by surprise; she appears in a dark, magical form, with long hair and detailed ornaments.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNFRVlEoqQ2/

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the horror drama ‘Nikita Roy,’ which hit theatres on July 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainment newsjatadharaJatadhara posterjatadhara-release-datesonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu starrer 'Jatadhara' sets November release date, details inside

