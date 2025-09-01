LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

At 64, Suniel Shetty continues to inspire with his ageless looks and fitness regime. His balanced lifestyle combines yoga, disciplined workouts, clean eating, and stress-free living. Shetty advocates moderation, wellness-driven routines, and consistency as the foundation of longevity and youthful energy. His lifestyle offers lessons for anyone seeking to stay strong, healthy, and vibrant well into their 60s and beyond.

Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 1, 2025 11:27:21 IST

Suniel Shetty, at 64, continues to be astounding, looking young based upon a diet, fitness and mental health life-style that is consistent and very disciplined.

Consistency & Discipline: The Key Components

Shetty attributes his youthful-mindedness and behavior to an unwavering consistency; he trains 6 days a week with, strength, cardio/fitness, yoga and mobility. He describes his training approach as measured and adaptive; Shetty builds strength and flexibility – both important for him – rather than just increasing muscle size, and adjusts his workouts based on his age. He wakes early to fit physical fitness into his daily schedule, and believes that the discipline of “boringly consistent” effort is more powerful than any short period of focused intensity or fad workouts.

Nutrition: Smart Choices, Clean Eating

Nutrition is important to Shetty’s plan. He uses a calculated meal plan to consume at least 1400-1900 calories per day, depending on his body needs. He avoids all white foods – refined sugar, white rice, etc. He also avoids dairy, because he is lactose intolerant. Shetty tries to eat fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats in his diet. He prefers to prepare and eat homemade food from scratch without any preservatives; he also preps out his food the day of, eating dinner no later than 7 pm for digestion and energy.

Mental Wellness & Adaptability

Shetty’s “ageless” mindset focuses on mental wellness – he meditates, stress manages, and believes in the power of positive thinking and mindfulness in daily living. He also believes in getting blood tests on a regular basis so he can supplement to their needs, as opposed to being trendy and generic. He has a lot of adaptability in routines and says to adapt as their body changes for age. Wellness is life-long and a bookable expense for everyone. 

Lifestyle: Early to Bed, Early to Rise.

Shetty states that Sleep and recovery are as important as workouts because he has based his productivity on a strict schedule. His lifestyle habits, routines and environments are like no other. Shetty emphasizes holistic well-being instead of temporary fixes. He also believes people should enjoy life and live with vigor no matter the age. 

Suniel Shetty’s fitness and lifestyle secrets suggest that true and lasting youthfulness springs from a disciplined approach, smart habits, and a resolve to commit to wellness – gives the daily choice to invest in yourself.

This content is informational only. Individual results may differ. Always consult with qualified health and fitness experts before beginning new diets, workouts, or lifestyle routines inspired by public figures or celebrities.

Tags: agedietfitnesshealthlifestyleSunielShettywellnessyoga

Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless
Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless
Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless
Suniel Shetty at 64: The Fitness & Lifestyle Secrets That Keep Him Ageless

