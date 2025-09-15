'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor set up a fake love story to win back their exes, chaos ensues
'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' trailer out: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor set up a fake love story to win back their exes, chaos ensues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 16:05:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): The fans of actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are in for a treat as their favourite stars film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’s trailer is finally out on Monday.

After the chartbuster hits like ‘Panwadi’ and ‘Bijuria’, the ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has been creating quite a buzz in the film industry.

The two-minute and fifty-four-second trailer opens with actor Varun Dhawan proposing to Sanya Malhotra, which she refuses, leading to a hilarious roller coaster ride for the actor as he devises a plan to win her back, along with Janhvi Kapoor.

While he was suffering from rejection, Varun Dhawan felt heartbroken when Sanya announced her marriage to Rohit Saraf, who is an ex-boyfriend of Janhvi Kapoor.

To stop the marriage and win back their exes, Varun and Janhvi decide to pose as a fake couple to make their exes jealous, ultimately halting their marriage plans.

In this hilarious roller coaster, the duo were seen falling in love as they played the role of a fake couple in the trailer. The video is full of hilarious comedy punches, as in one instance, the lead duo discusses their financial standings in society.

Varun Dhawan calls himself middle-class as he reveals that he used to get only Rs 50,000 from his father as a monthly income.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
‘Sunny Sankaari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is directed by Sashank Khaitan, who is known for directing ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: entertainmentjanhvi kapoorSunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumaritrailer-releaseVarun Dhawan

