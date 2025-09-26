LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > 'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 21:10:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rahmika Mandanna starrer ‘Thamma’ is finally out.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Thamma’ is the upcoming instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after delivering successful films like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree 2’, and ‘Bhediya’.

The two-minute and twenty-four-second trailer of the film offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years.

Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back.

In the trailer, Ayushmann was seen flexing his vampire powers, including jumping buildings and dislocating cars with one hand.

According to the video, the movie is expected to showcase the intense love story between Ayushmann and Rashmika, as they were seen helping each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.

Paresh Rawal has also impressed with his subtle comedy punches in the film. The Maddock Films shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

‘Thamma’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

‘Thamma’ will be released on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Ayushmann Khurranaentertainmentmaddock-horror-comedyrashmika mandannathamma-trailer

RELATED News

SIT, CID Raid Shyamkanu Mahanta’s House as Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death Intensifies
"Taken in a completely different direction…": Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Ram Kapoor's weight loss controversy
'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"
Diljit Dosanjh credits Emmy nomination to his 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra reacts
"What a journey we have had…": Shah Rukh Khan's 'Swades' director Ashutosh Gowariker shares a special message

LATEST NEWS

Rs 15,000 crore burden on Telangana people due to Revanth Reddy's reckless, arrogant, dictatorial decision: KTR
Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
Abhishek Sharma Tops Asia Cup 2025 Runs Chart! Leaves Behind Virat Kohli
"Miss you, brother": Singer Papon remembers Zubeen Garg with heartfelt message
30% Fine Imposed On Suryakumar Yadav, Breaching Code Of Conduct In Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Doctor Who' actor Noel Clarke arrested in London: Reports
PM-KISAN’s 21st Instalment Released To Aid Flood-Affected Farmers In Himachal Pradesh, Punjab & Uttarakhand
FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety
Number 3 puzzle nears its solution, KL's golden run continues: Positives from India A's historic chase against Australia A
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love
'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

QUICK LINKS