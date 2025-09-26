'Thamma' trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna clash with Nawazuddin to protect their vampire love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rahmika Mandanna starrer ‘Thamma’ is finally out.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, ‘Thamma’ is the upcoming instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after delivering successful films like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree 2’, and ‘Bhediya’.

The two-minute and twenty-four-second trailer of the film offers a glimpse into the vampire love story between Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The trailer opens with the introduction of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thamma, who announces his plan to transform humans into vampires to build an army that will rule humanity. With the sudden turn in events, Nawazuddin was captured and locked in a cave for 1000 years.

Ayushmann unexpectedly meets Nawazuddin, after which he turns into a vampire, as per the trailer. It is followed by the appearance of Rashmika, who was seen holding Ayushmann on her back.

In the trailer, Ayushmann was seen flexing his vampire powers, including jumping buildings and dislocating cars with one hand.

According to the video, the movie is expected to showcase the intense love story between Ayushmann and Rashmika, as they were seen helping each other during a clash with Nawazuddin.

Paresh Rawal has also impressed with his subtle comedy punches in the film. The Maddock Films shared the trailer of the film on their Instagram handle on Friday.

‘Thamma’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Maddock Films. It has been written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

‘Thamma’ will be released on Diwali 2025. (ANI)

