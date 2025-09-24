"There should be more officers like him…": Vidhu Vinod Chopra credits Manoj Sharma for '12th Fail's National Award win

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 00:43:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ bagged two national awards at the 71st National Film Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony took place in New Delhi, where Chopra received the Best Feature Film award from President Droupadi Murmu.

“I believe officers like Manoj Sharma are the reason why a lot of people get National Awards. There should be more officers like him,” Chopra told ANI.

The film, adapted from Anurag Pathak’s book, stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role as Sharma, with Medha Shankr playing Shraddha Joshi, a fellow UPSC aspirant who becomes his companion.

The story of grit, failure, and determination touched audiences across the country, turning the film into a surprise box-office success after its October 27, 2023, release.

Adding to the celebrations, Chopra’s wife, Anupama Chopra, shared an adorable note on Instagram. Chopra posted pictures of her husband meeting BJP veteran L K Advani after the win and recalled his very first National Award nearly five decades ago.

“In 1977 when VVC won his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, Shri L.K. Advani who was then I & B minister presented it to him. Today, after winning his 6th and 7th National Awards for 12th Fail, we first went to seek his blessings. It was a very emotional moment. What a journey!” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO8rsuVDyE5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film also featured Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, with the screenplay written by Chopra and Jaskunwar Kohli. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: 12th Failbest-feature-filmmedha-shankrnational awardspresident droupadi murmuVidhu Vinod Chopravikrant massey

