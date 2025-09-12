Twinkle Khanna, Kajol promise 'too much' entertainment on their talk show 'Two Much'
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 22:25:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Get ready to witness “too much” drama on the upcoming talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’.

On Friday, an official teaser of the show was unveiled. The promo showed Twinkle Khanna and Kajol in their sassy avatars.

The promo video opens with Kajol asking, “Sick of the same old celebrity gossip?” followed by Twinkle adding, “Tired of dull and lifeless chat shows?”

As the video progresses, both actresses offer a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The show will feature some of the biggest names from Indian cinema. Viewers can expect lighthearted conversations, candid moments, and plenty of humour as the two hosts bring their contrasting yet complementary personalities on screen.

Speaking about the series, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said that the show will move beyond routine celebrity chatter and give audiences spontaneous and entertaining conversations.

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining–Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Madhok as per a press release.

The show will premiere on September 25, with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

