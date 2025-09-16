"We are trying to help them": Sonu Sood extends help to flood-affected regions in Punjab

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is actively contributing to relief efforts for the flood-affected regions of Punjab. Sood, known for his philanthropy, has been extending assistance to the people whose homes have been destroyed in the recent floods, and he emphasises the need for continued efforts in the coming months.

Speaking to the media, Sood described the dire situation in Punjab, where water levels have begun to recede but the damage to homes and infrastructure remains severe.

“The situation in Punjab is still bad. The water level is going down. But the real help will have to be given right now. People are in need right now. People’s houses have been demolished. We have made a big list of people whose houses have been demolished. We are trying to help them,” said Sonu Sood.

The actor claims that he has distributed the helpline numbers in the flood-affected regions of Punjab so that they can contact him when they need help.

“As we get to know about their needs, we will keep addressing them. But whoever is helping, I would like to tell them that they are doing a great job. However, the real help will be provided in the next six months. We have made permanent helplines. We send people who are in need, and we try to help them,” said Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood expressed his happiness with the consolidated relief efforts of the individuals and the Punjab government in response to the flood situation in the state.

While interacting with the media, Sonu Sood shared the current situation of Punjab, saying that there are almost 2,000 villages that are affected by the flood in the state.

In response, the actor expressed his happiness over the relief efforts provided by the goverment and the individuals.

“There are a lot of problems there. There are about 2,000 villages that are affected right now. And about 4.5 lakh acres have been damaged. But there is a passion in everyone. Everyone is getting down to help. Everyone is doing a good job. It will take some time. But we have to stay strong. And we will try to re-establish Punjab soon,” said Sonu Sood.

On the consolidated efforts by the individuals, including Punjabi singers and actors, and the state government, the actor said, “When there is a problem of this level, then it is not just the government. An individual has to move forward and work hard.”

Sonu Sood, who has been actively engaged in supporting relief efforts for the state, spoke to ANI and shared his thoughts.

“I would like to thank our honourable Prime Minister for his visit to Punjab. I would request all the political parties to prepare a red carpet for his arrival. Whenever this state has faced challenges, it has always found help, and this time we need PM Modi’s support. Punjab wants to stand back again, and with the government’s help, the difficult journey will become easy,” he said.

Reflecting on the situation in Punjab, the actor praised the high spirits of the people.

“We went to a few villages and met the people. They were very welcoming towards us, despite living in challenging conditions,” he added.

Sonu went on to show support for the ongoing relief efforts being made across the state.

According to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date. (ANI)

