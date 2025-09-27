LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 20:42:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 27 (ANI): Assamese actress Nishita Goswami and Zubeen Garg’s co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami on Saturday appeared before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the probe into the death of the singer, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore.

According to reports, the CID has asked Nishita Goswami, Zubeen Garg’s co-musician, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta to appear before them on Saturday in connection with the case.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case (no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death of Singer Zubeen Garg.

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Team (CID) of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati in connection with the case of Singer Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise in Singapore.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for the participation of singer Zubeen Garg in the festival.

A team of SIT and CID led by Rosie Kalita, Chief Investigation Officer of SIT, conducted a search operation at the house of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati.

On September 25, the SIT and CID teams conducted raids at the houses of Zubeen Garg’s Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s colleague, musician Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, and seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disk, a computer CPU, documents, and other items.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident.

His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Assam Policenishita-goswamishekhar-jyoti-goswamiZubeen Garg

RELATED News

Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Rani Mukerji celebrates National Award win with SRK, recalls ‘Rahul-Tina’ bond and her missed honour for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’
NFDC presents inaugural Vision Asia Award to director Shahram Mokri at Busan International Film Festival 2025
Shraddha Kapoor, RajKummar Rao's 'Stree' franchise getting its animated film 'Chhoti Stree'
"I thought Diljit won't be able to do because…": Imtiaz Ali on actor's portrayal of 'Amar Singh Chamkila' post Emmy nominations

LATEST NEWS

TN: Stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally in Karur; minister confirms 10 dead
Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op
India Vs Pakistan: Could Asia Cup Final 2025 See A Historic 1983 Repeat?
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Swachh Shehar Jodi: MoHUA rolls out massive urban waste management mentorship initiative, nearly 300 cities sign MoU
‘Maulana Bhool Gaya Ki…’ Yogi Adityanath Tears Into Muslim Rioters Over ‘I Love Muhammad’ Protest In Bareilly, Says Future Generations Will Think Twice
World Para Archery C'ship: Sheetal Devi seals women's individual compound gold
WATCH: CRPF Officer Accused Of Secretly Clicking Woman’s Pictures At Delhi Airport, Sparks Debate On Women’s Safety
VIBGYOR Celebrates Every Child with ‘Infinite Possibilities’ as 2026–27 Admissions Begin
"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID
Zubeen Garg death probe: Assamese actress Nishita Goswami, co-musician Shekhar Goswami, appear before Assam CID

QUICK LINKS