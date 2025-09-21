LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Zubeen Garg's death certificate mentions "drowning" as cause of death, Assam CM assures further probe

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 22:18:07 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, assured of further investigation into the singer Zubeen Garg’s demise after receiving the death certificate of the singer, which mentioned the cause of death as “drowning”.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. His body was flown to Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning.

While talking to the media, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Singapore High Commission has sent a death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentions “drowning” as the cause of death. They have approached the commission to obtain the post-mortem report of the singer.

“The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, and they mentioned the cause of death is drowning. But this is not a post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is different, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is contacting the Singapore Ambassador to get the post-mortem report as soon as possible,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma while talking to the media.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. After his demise, the festival organisers issued a statement, saying that Zubeen Garg suffered breathing difficulties during scuba diving.

“He was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2:30 PM IST,” the statement added.

As for the final journey of the singer, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the final rites of the singer will be held at Kamarkuchi village on September 23 at around 8 am.

While talking to the media, CM Himanta Sarma said, “We will carry the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at around 8 am on September 23 to the location of Kamarkuchi, where the last rites will be conducted. A state funeral will be held on September 23.”

Regarding the final rites, Himanta Sarma has highlighted the support of Home Minister Amit Shah in the management of the final journey of Zubeen Garg.

“Union HM Amit Shah has called me 2-3 times today and inquired about our management for the final journey of Zubeen Garg, and he also advised us and assured us that he would help us,” said CM Himanta Sarma.

Meanwhile, thousands of emotional fans gathered at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex today to pay their last respects to Assam’s popular singer Zubeen Garg.

The mortal remains of the late singer are currently kept at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for his fans and well-wishers to pay their tributes before his funeral. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

