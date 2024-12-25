BPR: The Surat Diamond Bourse, The World’s Largest Office Building Was Inaugurated

Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest office building, sets a new global benchmark in the diamond industry, boosting trade and employment

In a monumental stride for India’s gem and jewellery sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), now recognized as the world’s largest office building, on Sunday in Gujarat. Lauded as a “game-changer,” the SDB is poised to revolutionize the diamond industry and solidify India’s dominance in the global gem trade.

A Hub for Global Diamond Trade

Built as part of the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, the SDB is a 67-lakh square feet megastructure constructed on 35.54 acres at a cost of ₹3,500 crore. The complex comprises nine interlinked towers with 15 floors, capable of accommodating 4,500 diamond trading offices, including a state-of-the-art Customs Clearance House, a jewellery mall, and facilities for international banking and safe vaults.

Recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest office building globally, it surpasses even the Pentagon in the USA in terms of floor space.

Designed to lead in sustainability, the structure has earned a platinum ranking from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The building boasts office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft, ensuring flexibility for businesses of all sizes.

Economic and Employment Boost

The SDB is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and bolster Gujarat’s local economy. Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi highlighted its transformative potential, stating, “This world-class hub will boost the local economy and elevate India’s global presence in the gem trade.”

Prominent diamond tycoon Vallabhbhai Lakhani, Director of Kiran Gems, has shifted his ₹17,000-crore business to the SDB. He is also spearheading a mini-township project for his employees, underscoring the bourse’s role in fostering integrated growth.

The construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse began in February 2015 and concluded in 2022. With its inauguration, India reinforces its position as a global leader in diamond processing and trade, a title it already holds by cutting and polishing 90% of the world’s diamonds.

