Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bharat Progress Report 2024: The India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty Came Into Effect

India sealed a $3.5 billion defense deal with the United States to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones, marking a major step in bolstering its military preparedness amidst rising regional tensions with China. This historic agreement underscores the deepening India-U.S. strategic partnership and eight years of collaborative negotiations.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: The India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty Came Into Effect

India signed a landmark defense agreement with the United States in October 2024 to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones in a deal valued at $3.5 billion. The procurement, aimed at enhancing India’s defense preparedness, is particularly significant given the nation’s ongoing focus on countering challenges posed by China.

Allocation Across Services

This milestone agreement, finalized after eight years of negotiations and approvals from two U.S. administrations, also involved India leasing two drones during the deliberative process. On the U.S. side, the deal required congressional approval, underscoring its strategic importance.

Under the agreement, 15 drones will be deployed to the Indian Navy, while the remaining 16 will be divided between the Indian Army and the Air Force. The MQ-9B drones, known for their high-altitude, long-endurance capabilities, are expected to significantly bolster India’s reconnaissance and operational capabilities.

Establishing a Maintenance Hub in India

A crucial aspect of the deal is General Atomics’ commitment to establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India. This move aligns with India’s broader push to attract global defense investments and strengthen its domestic defense manufacturing sector.

The Indian Ministry of Defence announced the deal via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “A contract has been inked with the US government for Tri-Service procurement of 31 MQ-9B Sky/Sea Guardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).” The ministry further noted that a separate agreement had been signed with General Atomics Global India Pvt Ltd for performance-based logistics, ensuring depot-level maintenance and repairs will take place within India.

Boosting Strategic Capabilities Between US & India

Defense experts have hailed the agreement as a pivotal development in the India-U.S. strategic partnership. Sameer Lalwani, a senior fellow at the U.S. Institute of Peace, underscored three critical aspects of the deal.

Lalwani emphasized the drones’ role in enhancing “deterrence by detection,” explaining, “The drones will help India detect adversarial advances on land or at sea early, including from China, in order to interdict them early and prevent conflict.”

Also Read: Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report 2024 India US

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

Bengaluru Police Gear Up To Tackle Drug Menace And Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations

“Fill Up Non-Official Members Posts In Mental Health Authority”: Delhi HC To Govt

“Fill Up Non-Official Members Posts In Mental Health Authority”: Delhi HC To Govt

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over ‘Mahakumbh Chaos,’ Offers SP Cadres For Crisis Management

Preparations In Full Swing For Maha Kumbh 2025, With Over 45 Crore Pilgrims Expected

Preparations In Full Swing For Maha Kumbh 2025, With Over 45 Crore Pilgrims Expected

Entertainment

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Suriya 44 Titled ‘Retro’: Karthik Subbaraj’s Crime-Drama Loaded with Action, Romance – Watch the Teaser

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Vijay’s Special Wishes For Baby John, The Hindi Remake Of His Tamil Film Theri

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Cong MLA Bhupathi Reddy Threatens Allu Arjun For ‘Making Comments’ About TelanganaCM

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox