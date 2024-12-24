Home
Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

India and China in October concluded the disengagement of their respective armies from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. Both sides are now conducting joint verification of the withdrawal of troops and equipment to a mutually agreed distance from the face-off sites, marking a significant step toward easing border tensions.

Troop and Equipment Withdrawal Verified

“Disengagement has been completed at Depsang and Demchok, and verification is underway. Talks will continue at the level of local commanders. Both armies are expected to start patrolling the areas soon,” said a source familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of the process, the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have withdrawn their forward-deployed troops and dismantled temporary structures established during the military standoff that began in May 2020.

End of a Two-Year Stalemate in Ladakh

The recent disengagement marks a breakthrough after more than two years of stalled negotiations. The previous round of troop withdrawal occurred in September 2022, when both countries completed the disengagement at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs area. However, talks had since reached a deadlock.

Both nations have now resolved critical border issues, according to a statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. This development signifies a positive shift in the prolonged border standoff, potentially paving the way for improved relations between the two neighbors.

Disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh

The disengagement at Depsang and Demchok marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. This process is expected to enhance coordination between both sides’ patrolling activities, ensuring a mutually agreed frequency and strength, as outlined by former Director General of Military Operations, Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retired). According to General Bhatia, the disengagement will “facilitate patrolling by both sides in a coordinated manner,” allowing the two nations to “chart a path to restore peace and tranquillity” in the region.

Timeline and Impact of the Disengagement

The disengagement process began on October 23, following a breakthrough in negotiations between India and China on October 21. This agreement aims to resolve the long-standing standoff in the Depsang and Demchok areas, which had become the last two flashpoints in Ladakh. Rival soldiers had been stationed in these areas, facing each other for nearly four and a half years. The successful completion of the disengagement has returned the ground situation in these two forward areas to what it was prior to April 2020, when tensions initially escalated.

Filed under

Bharat Progress Report 2024 China India

