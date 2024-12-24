Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
BPR 2024 : India Began Rs.3600 Crores Of Development In Lakshadweep

India has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure enhancement plan worth over Rs 3,600 crore to transform the Lakshadweep islands into a premier tourist destination.

BPR 2024 : India Began Rs.3600 Crores Of Development In Lakshadweep

India has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure enhancement plan worth over Rs 3,600 crore to transform the Lakshadweep islands into a premier tourist destination. This development strategy includes the construction of additional ports, peripheral roads, and beachfront facilities, as reported by The Economic Times.

The plan outlines upgrades to port infrastructure at Androth, Kalpeni, and Kadamat islands. Furthermore, peripheral roads and beachfront facilities will be developed at Kadamat Island (East), Agatti Island (East), and Kavaratti Island. These projects aim to provide seamless connectivity and world-class amenities for visitors.

Funding Through Sagarmala Scheme

The Sagarmala scheme, launched in July 2015, serves as the primary funding source for these projects. Administered by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the scheme promotes port-led development by leveraging India’s extensive coastline and strategic maritime position. It supports projects with high social impact but limited financial returns.

A total of 13 projects have been identified for the 36 Lakshadweep islands, covering an area of 32 square kilometers. These islands, located 220-440 kilometers off the Kerala coast in the Arabian Sea, hold immense potential for boosting domestic tourism and generating employment opportunities.

In her interim budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of enhancing tourism infrastructure on islands, including Lakshadweep. This focus aligns with the growing interest in domestic tourism and aims to position Lakshadweep as a sustainable and attractive alternative to other global destinations.

Prime Minister’s Vision for Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep in January 2024 highlighted the natural beauty of the islands and underscored the government’s commitment to their development. Despite initial controversies sparked by comments from Maldivian officials, the focus remains on positioning Lakshadweep as a world-class tourist destination.

While the islands boast pristine natural allure, they currently lack the infrastructure to accommodate a significant influx of tourists. The proposed enhancements aim to address these gaps, ensuring a balance between development and ecological preservation.

With robust funding, strategic planning, and government support, the transformation of Lakshadweep into a premier tourist destination is poised to contribute significantly to India’s tourism and economic growth.

